Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, June 19, 2019: Trump, Saudia Arabia and existentialism

‘California Priorities’ panel examines health and care for children At a Focus on Health Care program hosted by The Modesto Bee, local and state experts discuss issues and solutions tied to our families — most specifically, our children and seniors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a Focus on Health Care program hosted by The Modesto Bee, local and state experts discuss issues and solutions tied to our families — most specifically, our children and seniors.

No love lost for Saudis

I watched Jon Stewart give emotional testimony to a House subcommittee for medical care for the 9/11 responders who are dying from the effects of breathing toxic dust from the destroyed World Trade Center. How many years does it take to care for Americans? Today I read where Mitch McConnell said he hadn’t thought about this in a long time. They did cut taxes for rich folks; he had no trouble thinking about that.

We know that those terrorists were Saudis, but Trump says they’re good people because they buy his condos. Saudi Arabia was his first state visit as president and now we are giving Saudi Arabia nuclear technology and letting Raytheon build nuclear weaponry there.

So we are arming the same country that attacked us on 9/11.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlie Lockett, Modesto SHARE COPY LINK At a Focus on Health Care program hosted by The Modesto Bee, local and state experts discuss issues and solutions tied to our families — most specifically, our children and seniors.

Get involved, people

I recently attended The Bee’s California Priorities event at the Gallo (tip of my hat). All the panel guests and speakers are to be commended.

I plan to write a letter to the governor’s advisory committee regarding the master plan on aging, per Kassy Perry’s recommendation, and I highly advise others to do the same. The issues we all have, from cradle to grave, are issues we should not be ignoring; we need to get our heads out of the sand. As a realist I plan to step up to the plate and wake people up to a correct way of living their lives.

Rick Hudson, Modesto

Sheriffs applauds legislator

The core mission of every member of law enforcement is to ensure the safety of those living in our communities. In order to do our jobs well, we must have a relationship of trust with those we serve.

Earlier this year, legislation introduced in Sacramento asked lawmakers to make a false choice between officer safety and public safety. The bill would have eroded trust and endangered the lives of law enforcement personnel by second-guessing split-second decisions made when lives were on the line.

Assemblyman Adam Gray helped to bring the sides together to find a compromise, and compromise they did. The final agreement provides more officer training resources while advancing community trust in law enforcement. It is a proposal that makes sense, but it only came together because people like Assemblyman Gray stood up for what is right and embraced progress over politics.

Thank you Assemblyman Gray for helping to make our community a safer place to live.

Jeff Dirkse, Sheriff, Stanislaus County

Advice for the president

Recently, Fox News, the political sci-fi channel, explained that liberal social policies (Social Security? Medicare?) were responsible for the homeless problem. Recently Donald Trump suggested that immigrants should be sent only to blue states that have declared themselves sanctuary areas. If Fox is right then it would seem logical to send the homeless only to Red States. A plan that seems worthy of the stable’s genius.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Keep “existential” out of politics

In the late 1960s and early ’70s a certain type of psychotherapy emerged. It’s very subjective. People could acquire insights about themselves and how they relate to the external world. It was so deep, it could be considered sacred. This therapy is called existentialism.

Why do politicians use the word existential in discourse to citizens and the press? Why do politicians use that word when they describe budgets, plans, expenditures and other governmental affairs? Existentialism and politics go together like oil and water. Enough!