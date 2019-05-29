Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor (May 30) | Of climate change, Barr, Prospect Theater and more

Modesto teen’s climate take spot on

Re “Modesto’s rising generation pushes for climate change solutions” (Page 9A, May 17): I want to thank Modesto High freshman Rana Banankhah for her article on Climate Change. It’s wonderful to see the energy and talent of youth directed toward such a worthwhile endeavor. In the book, “The Uninhabitable Earth,” the author, David Wallace-Wells, states the vast majority of damage done to our planet resulting in climate change has been done since the 1980s, when we already knew about the problem. This is sobering and embarrassing. Mr. Wells also points out that what is crucial, however, is what we do in the next thirty years. Rana is right – instead of simply dreading our future, we must actively work to prevent disaster.

The trend of nationalistic politics worldwide is exactly what is not needed to solve this issue. The people of the Earth need to work together to solve this dilemma. The first step for our country should be to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

We learned in kindergarten that if we make a mess we need to clean it up. Well, this is a big one, folks. The younger generation knows this, and we who are older need to stop being comfortably numb and take action to address their concerns. How will we want to be remembered by our children and grandchildren?

Kent Mitchell, Riverbank

Prospect Theater Project a gem

A great afternoon at the Prospect Theater Project hearing their reading of The Taming. Superb writing, great cast, and an appreciative audience. Modesto is lucky to have such a gem.

John Dinan, Riverbank

On the edge of social collapse

I’m sending this letter to as many NorCal newspapers as I can because everyone needs to read this: The way President Trump and William Barr refuse to obey the laws of the land and accept the consequences of their corrupt, traitorous actions has brought us to the edge of total social collapse and cannot be excused.

Never has the social contract of our republic been so transparently violated by those in power. We have the power together to bring them down, and they are counting on our complacency. Don’t be complacent, don’t give up, don’t be satisfied with the diminishing rights they see fit to give us.

Never forget, America was not always like this. Don’t stop fighting, demand accountability, insist on your rights. March, wave signs, write letters, make phone calls, give donations, volunteer, do all you can until the war is won.

Elizabeth Harper, Sonora

AG Barr failed office with his skewed summary

The president has affirmed that he will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.

The attorney general serves as the chief law officer of our nation. He does not, however have the power to impeach the president. The house of representatives has the sole power to try all impeachments. When the president is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.

The president, vice president and civil officers shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. In cases of impeachment, the president does not have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States.

Special counsel Bob Mueller was given the mandate to investigate Russian meddling in to the 2016 election. His final report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.

Attorney General William Barr should have reviewed the report and given it to congress to decide on impeachment. Barr violated the constitution by distributing his erroneous summary of the investigation.

Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon

Harder helping young Alzheimer’s sufferers

I am one of 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 who is living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder. Seven-and-a-half years ago, at the young age of 51, I was diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative neurological disease that causes symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s. I was the vice president and regional manager for Wells Fargo in & around the Stanislaus County area. Our children were just 22, 14 and 11 years old at the time of my diagnosis.

Fortunately, I’m still in the early stage of the disease, my wife is a wonderful care partner, and we have excellent benefits from her job. But not everyone with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s are so fortunate. People under 60 living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s aren’t eligible for support and service programs available to older Americans.

I am very proud that Congressman Josh Harder has co-sponsored the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act (H.R. 1903) to fix this and increase their quality of life. HR 1903 would allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act (OAA), including home-delivered meals, transportation and in-home care.