Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor (May 26): Of Mueller report, Harder, hemp and fast food

Obstruction actually detailed in Mueller’s report

Since he lies so often, there are those who are uncertain about Trump’s culpability. There also are those who have drunk the Kool-Aid and believe his constant refrain – “No Collusion-No Obstruction.”

However, there are eight “episodes” detailed in the Mueller Report which would lead an impartial reader to conclude that Trump did indeed try mightily to obstruct the investigation of the Special Counsel.

Unfortunately for most of us, the “episodes” are embedded in a report which runs over 400 pages. It uses the kind of language preferred by lawyers and investigators. Dense, difficult reading.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fortunately, one segment of the report will lead any of us to a simple, common sense, kitchen table kind of question which might shed some light.

Mueller reports that when Trump was told he was going to be investigated, his response was: “This is terrible. It’s the end of my presidency. I’m f---ed.”

Putting aside the un-presidential use of an expletive, are those the words of an innocent man?

Paul Neumann, Modesto

Refuse to work with congress a breach in itself

What should we call Mr. Trump’s refusal to deal with infrastructure until Congress stops investigating him? How about: Count One?

Steve Ringhoff, Modesto

AG Barr failed office with his skewed summary

The president has affirmed that he will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.

The attorney general serves as the chief law officer of our nation. He does not, however have the power to impeach the president. The house of representatives has the sole power to try all impeachments. When the president is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.

The president, vice president and civil officers shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. In cases of impeachment, the president does not have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States.

Special counsel Mueller was given the mandate to investigate Russian meddling in to the 2016 election. His final report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.

Attorney General Barr should have reviewed the report and given it to congress to decide on impeachment. Barr violated the constitution by distributing his erroneous summary of the investigation.

Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon

Harder helping young Alzheimer’s sufferers

I am one of 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 who is living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder. Seven-and-a-half years ago, at the young age of 51, I was diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative neurological disease that causes symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s. I was the vice president and regional manager for Wells Fargo in & around the Stanislaus County area. Our children were just 22, 14 and 11 years old at the time of my diagnosis.

Fortunately, I’m still in the early stage of the disease, my wife is a wonderful care partner, and we have excellent benefits from her job. But not everyone with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s are so fortunate. People under 60 living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s aren’t eligible for support and service programs available to older Americans.

I am very proud that Congressman Josh Harder has co-sponsored the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act (H.R. 1903) to fix this and increase their quality of life. HR 1903 would allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act (OAA), including home-delivered meals, transportation and in-home care.

Steven A. Barbieri, Modesto

Kudos to county on industrial hemp

Tuesday night the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 directing staff to move forward with limited Industrial Hemp cultivation for 2019 in Stanislaus County.

Industrial hemp is legal at the federal and state levels. It is botanically related to cannabis. Industrial hemp has extremely low levels of psychoactives – it can’t get anyone high. Many industrial products will develop from the legalization of industrial hemp.

Twenty community speakers at the meeting promoting legal IH cultivation in Stanislaus lauded food, fiber, health, and jobs. There were no speakers against IH – save Supervisor Jim DeMartini, who cast the sole vote against moving forward.

After a presentation from Ag Commissioner Milton O’Hare, Supervisor Kristin Olsen and Sheriff Jeff Dirske stepped up and led the board through a confusing and important issue. The board discussions were thoughtful and deliberative – local government worked as it should. She was joined by Supervisors Tom Berryhill, Vito Chiesa, and Terry Withrow in the vote.

My family and the employees of Duarte Nursery are excited about IH and its products. We hope that our community will recognize this new crop’s value and embrace it. It is not a recreational drug. My family has no interest in producing recreational cannabis. Hemp, yes!

John Duarte, Modesto

More fast food? We need healthy fare

Re “Rally’s/Checkers bringing fries, stores to Modesto, Merced” (Page 3A, May 22): So Marijke Rowland says “Modesto is in for a treat” –REALLY? Do we really need more fast food restaurants in Modesto? There are already more than 10 on McHenry. They’re looking at putting this Rally’s and Checkers near Modesto Junior College and downtown – next to McDonald’s or Taco Bell? Take a look at the number of grams of fat in a Big Mac or Whopper, you may be amazed. Stanislaus County already has a huge obesity problem, just look around. People are buying pizza for $6 at the curb, no one is in the park, city-sponsored exercise programs are minimal at best. Maybe the City Planning Committee can take another look at this and find us a nice healthy restaurant to open around our young adults.

Deborah R. Perry, Modesto

More coverage needed for pro-life side

Re “Modesto protesters at My Body, My Choice rally say ‘never again’ ” (Front Page, May 22): I see the Bee gave front-page coverage to a recent, hour-long pro-abortion event in Modesto dubbed “My Body, My Choice.” (a misnomer when you consider that abortion involves another body as well: an innocent and defenseless little baby; who, as all living things, would certainly choose life over being killed).

Maybe I missed it, but I never noticed any mention in the Bee of the big, pro-life Forty Days for Life campaign which ran publicly and continuously for weeks during March and April.

I keep hearing the mainstream media refer to abortion as a contentious and divisive issue. That means that there are many people, including some of your readers, who recognize the utter immorality of this procedure.

Yet every outlet I know of comes down squarely on the side of unlimited access to the violent convenience-killing that is abortion.

Most of us in the right-to-life movement have long ago given up on receiving any sort of equitable treatment from news sources. Yet every now and then, one or the other of us is impelled to point out the disparity and unfairness ... and hope that maybe, this time, our words might be heard.

Mary Rupp, Modesto

Editor’s Note: The Bee has photographed past “Forty Days for Life” and “Walk for Life” events on many occasions.