Letters to the editor | Friday, March 8, 2019

Turlock is getting a new library!
Turlock was blessed with a new library in 1968, when its population was 30,000 and Stanislaus County’s was 190,000. Now Turlock has a population of 72,000, while Stanislaus County has mushroomed to over 550,000. Yet 51 years later, our library is still the same size.
With more than 25 years of support from Friends of the Turlock Public Library, the “Impossible Dream” of building a new library or remodeling the current structure slowly has awakened into reality.
The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors has set aside funding, primary plans have been drawn up and the dream is beginning to shape up. But many citizens are not aware that this much-needed expansion has been approved and is about to take place.
This is your library. You may have a question to ask or an idea to share. Visit a Friends board meeting. They are open to the public and are held the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Turlock library.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Why new laws to protect crooks?
Re “Stephon Clark’s death must change rules for police use of deadly force” (Page 8A, March 5): I am amazed how you editors insist that this new law will save the lives of people who continue to disobey laws. You have no understanding or just don’t care about the police officers who risk their lives every day to protect and enforce laws. Instead you keep insisting we need another law to protect the crooks.
If this had been a police officer who got shot because he hesitated, would you be so adamant that we need a new law to protect our officers? I know the answer. Just look to Newman; this officer just thought, “Another drunken driver.” Now you have your answer to AB 392.
How many more officers have to die before you realize if the law breakers would listen to police commands, they would still be alive? Plain and simple, no need for a new law.
Richard Weiglein, Modesto
Socialism is for the lazy
Socialism will extinguish the American dream. People came here from all corners of the Earth because there was a chance to make it big. They were the best of all peoples. They were dreamers. Socialism is a perverted economic system fueled by class envy and jealousy. It believes that people unwilling to work deserve a fair share of the pie. It is a pile of excuses for people who just want a handout.
If all of you socialist-leaning people would admit the truth, you want to be wealthy. Your socialist heroes, mainly in the Democrat party, are all now filthy rich. They are part of the 1 percent they constantly bash. Capitalism gives dreamers something to shoot for.
Richard Oliver, Modesto
