Letters to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2019 | Modesto steps up to help homeless

Thanks, City Hall, for homeless help during cold spell
Often as issues arise in our community we develop opinions on how officials should do something. If results aren’t seen right away we may think they don’t care. Our patience may be tried and the hope of change dwindles. As more time goes by, we have doubts that steps will be made at all, subconsciously not realizing we’ve lost interest in the matter completely.
Suddenly a person brings life back into the issue and in front of us lies results. Filled with emotions, someone did something about it.
I would like to thank city of Modesto officials for not ignoring the homeless and the undeniable hardship many are faced with in this cold weather, for providing shelter to those who may not have had a cover to protect them from the elements.
As the temperatures drop so too would my heart. I voiced how awful it would be to be in their shoes and how it could happen to anyone.
Vera Franco, Modesto
Garbage rate hike hits seniors hard
I live in the Homewood Village mobile home park. It is a 55-years-and-older park. For years our garbage charge has been $24.21 a month. The Modesto City Council voted to increase the 60-gallon can charge to $34.71. That’s a $10.50 increase per month.
They should be ashamed of themselves. The vast majority of us are on a fixed income. The next election, any and all incumbents will not get my vote. I will also campaign against all of them in our mobile home park.
Steve Crifasi, Modesto
Do what’s right in PG&E bankruptcy
As of now, 16 million customers are not represented in Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy case. PG&E must not stop us from what we need, namely, to keep the lights on and rates affordable. We must not be stuck for the mistakes made by this company.
Customers generate all or most of PG&E’s revenue. The cost of the possible debt requirements that might occur cannot be passed on to current ratepayers. The economic hardship on consumers will be horrific. It could even ruin a good part of California’s economy.
The federal bankruptcy court must solicit rate payer comments and evidence in the hearings to come. Key consumer organizations can be appointed to represent the rate payers. The poor can find higher rates very regressive.
Please do not dump this utility’s liabilities onto consumers. Demand a strong voice in this matter for us, the consumers.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
