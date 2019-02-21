Letters to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2019 | Banning guns won’t end violence

Banning guns won’t end violence
Re “Since Parkland” (Front Page, Feb. 17): We can end wildfires by banning fire. The same logic applies to “gun violence.” Violence is clearly the problem, so maybe we should address that instead of blaming guns. Hollywood adores guns and violence. Video games make it fun to shoot people. I grew up in the 1950s, and when a cowboy got shot he put his hand on the “wound,” but no blood emerged. Entertainment didn’t have much violence, yet people had guns and didn’t go around shooting everyone. So, if we can pass a ban on fire before spring comes, no more wildfires! It’s so simple any idiot can see it.
Edward Keene, Waterford
Homeless now can see a light
Re “Those who sleep in parks, on streets soon will help clean them up” (Front Page, Feb. 19): Finally, a meaningful approach to solving the homelessness crisis in our state. Solving this problem involves more than providing temporary housing, food or clothing. Giving someone the chance to do a productive job can bring back self-respect and a sense of purpose and belonging in the community. It provides a way out of this downward spiral and shows the homeless person there is light at the end of the tunnel. Glad to see this team concept show up here!
Betty Stewart, Denair
Harder’s priorities are right ones
Congressman Josh Harder introduced legislation to support the mental health needs of veterans nationwide by providing access to child care during an emergency. This bi-partisan legislation was sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Antonio Delgado (D- NY) and came one day after Josh launched a new committee to advise him how best to serve veterans of the Valley. Josh and many of the new members of Congress are proving to be very different than those have gone to Washington before. They understand that they were elected to be the voice of the people and fix a system that has been broken for way too long.
James Nelson, Tracy
Harder is listening to his constituents
I participated in the local Women’s March and rally at Graceada Park, where I had the pleasure of meeting Josh Harder. I watched him interact with constituents as he intently listened to each person and responded with kindness and genuine interest. He talks with you, not at you.
In past years I attempted several times to communicate with Rep. Harder’s predecessor, with no success. It was quite a contrast to see Harder make himself so accessible to the people of District 10. It is refreshing to have a Congressman who communicates with the people of his District and encourages them to be involved.
Christy Walker, Modesto
