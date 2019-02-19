Letters to the Editor, Feb. 20, 2019

He’ll be building homes for billions
Glad to hear our new governor is planning to tackle the homeless problem head-on. Hope he realizes he’s going to have to build hundreds of millions of new housing units for the entire population of Central America, who will be coming here as soon as he gets rid of those pesky, immoral borders. Then he can start on the next phase of building billions more units for the rest of the people on the planet who will come when they get the news about the new borderless United States. Then maybe he’ll think about building a few shanty towns for our undeserving, privileged U.S. citizens. But they probably won’t qualify, so never mind.
Raymond Hegwood, Ceres
Keep our nation, our home, safe
To all the politicians who bash our president for wanting to build a wall: Look at your own house and you will most likely see a fence. Also, where you work they probably have a security guard at the door to keep bad people out. Why don’t you want to keep bad people out of our country. You had better think about that and let them build that wall. If you want our country as safe as your home, please do that. After all, our country is our home. Also, our governor needs to send the troops back to the border.
Loren Vincent, Turlock
Harder is off to a great start
It’s been interesting to watch — and participate in — some of the first steps of our new Congressman, Josh Harder, has taken as he gets his feet wet in Washington. I was surprised that he used a Congressional break to come back here and hold several town-hall meetings, one of which I attended. I was impressed by his intelligence, grasp of local and national issues, openness, and determination to keep his constituents and their needs first in his mind. His priorities – health care, prescription drugs prices, water, jobs and immigration – all are approached in a bipartisan fashion.
At some point, Harder will come face-to-face with the Trump-induced partisan hypnosis Republicans have fallen under for two years. At that time, he will be forced to make some tough decisions. For now, he’s on the right track and off to a great start.
Lee Tidball, Modesto
Ignoring the real tragedy: abortion
Re “Since Parkland” (Page 1A, Feb. 17): The Bee’s 3-page, anti-gun spread naming all those killed by firearms in the U.S. pales in comparison to the number of humans murdered through abortion during the same period. Those innocents are not named; they are only numbers. But even if you just number those murdered 1 through whatever, it would take a lot more than three pages of newsprint. Three years ago (without California and two other states reporting their number of abortions) there over 800,000 innocents murdered.
Larry Dovichi, Modesto
