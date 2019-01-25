Letters to the Editor, Feb. 6, 2019 | Thank you, Mr. Trump, for putting us first

President cares about our security
President Trump, thank you for putting the welfare and security of the American people first! Unlike Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic thugs who put politics first, themselves second and the American people a distance third. President Trump, you rock!
Craig Cox, Modesto
Harder is the change we needed
We need leaders in Washington who are willing to put differences aside and work for the people. Representative Josh Harder is focused on serving his constituents.
On Day One, he voted to re-open the government. He has co-sponsored an amendment to provide relief for farmers affected by natural disasters. He co-sponsored HR 1, an anti-corruption and voting reform bill to level the playing field between millionaire donors and everyday people.
Unlike the previous congressman, Rep. Harder has already been accessible to constituents through social media, office hours, a town hall, one-on-one meetings and even giving out his cellphone number. During his listening tour, I spoke with him directly. I was pleased that I was able to do so instead of being kicked out by police – as I had been when I tried to speak to Rep. Jeff Denham. Josh Harder is just what the Valley needed.
Julissa Ruiz Ramirez, Hughson
Time to set party affiliations aside
In this time of political fights, it was refreshing to hear the newly elected Congressman Josh Harder on his speaking hearing tour. I visited his office and was shocked that he was not speaking to groups, but having one-on-one conversations with constituents. I was talking and he was listening.
He explained his vision and the challenges facing our nation; what impressed me most was when he said he ran as a Democrat but once the election is over, he becomes a representative and will make his decisions based on facts, not party alignment. The man has good intentions and is trying to put the good of the nation ahead of ideology. But what about the rest of us? Are we to continue debating the election forever? It is time to put our country above party.
Francisco Reyes, Turlock
Democrats failed to fix immigration
President Obama had eight years to do something about illegal immigration and chose not to. Gov. Jerry Brown had 16 years to address illegal immigration and chose not to. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has had 30 years to deal with illegal immigration and has not. Democrats have no real leaders and no direction. The present administration has some idea about what to do and we need to get behind them. Contact your representative and let them know it’s time we have some security.
Dan Konschak, Turlock
