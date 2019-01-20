Letters to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2019 | Connections to community don’t run through Florida

These workers give back to city
Re “Modesto nonprofit that helps disabled faces loss of city contract” (Page 3A, Jan. 16): It is disturbing to read that an advertising firm from Florida is being considered for the contract to maintain Modesto’s bus stop benches, replacing the nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy. As the article states, UCP has provided jobs and taught employment skills to disabled adults. As article states, “There is no question that UCP’s work has been stellar.”
As a parent of a UCP client, I can attest to the good job they do. When my son was on the bus-bench crew, he proudly told me of what he was being taught. He was also proud to be on the UCP recycling crew. It gave him a sense of helping our community. Surely, the city council can see the value to Modesto. Giving this contract to an outside firm seems short-sighted and hurtful. I am very disappointed.
Margaret Johnson, Modesto
Sadly, Trump was outplayed
I am bitterly disappointed in President Trump. He was totally out maneuvered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trillion-dollar government in Washington belongs to the player who knows the rules and uses them. The President, with his Queens NYC personality, overpowers others in meetings. He is the “smartest person” present and dominates. Yet, the President’s desire for a wall was lost during the meeting between himself, Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, also a New Yorker (Brooklyn).
During that fiasco, the Speaker asked that discussions be moved “behind closed doors.” Her request was rejected by the President and the “door” leading to a wall quietly closed. To that point, Trump he had a way to negotiate funding or some sort of increased security. The amount of money involved is miniscule compared to the total (bloated) budget.
Making budget deals is similar to making sausage, it’s best done in private! If Pelosi were a chess player, she would know the next 10 moves. President, maybe a couple.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
Harder and his staff doing great
There has been a stark change in how we, as constituents, are being served since Josh Harder won a seat in Congress. Since Harder announced his candidacy, he and his staff have been completely accessible to constituents. Jeff Denham and his staff avoided constituents, going to great lengths to shroud meetings in secrecy and avoid constituents.
Since Harder’s election, he and his staff have shown up at various meetings, held town halls and embarked on a listening tour. When I went to Harder’s office with a group, his staff was warm and welcoming. It’s nice to have someone who cares about his constituents and is accountable no matter the political affiliation.
Corey Ploutz, Modesto
