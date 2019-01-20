Letters to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2019 | This fine doctor will be missed

A smile for ‘shaggy chicken’ story
Re “The doctor who really understood Modesto’s condition” (Page 1B, Jan. 27): I am sorry to learn of the passing of Dr. C.V. Allen at such a young age. It was a pleasure to read his column in The Bee. We are richer for his being in Modesto and for all he did for the community. I have missed his writings and will remember him for his thoughtful words – some of which I agreed with and some, well, maybe not so much.
Mike Dunbar called attention to one particular column which never made it into print: “A few words about Intelligent Design, but first ...” which was Allen’s “Shaggy Dog” (or in this case shaggy chicken) story. I read it online and smiled at the humor and the idea that it could be real.
Thank you, Dr. Allen. Thank you Bee for publishing his columns and for Mike’s Dunbar’s column on his passing.
Nancy Howard, Modesto
Care for people, not money
Re “Modesto nonprofit that helps disabled faces loss of city contract” (Page 3A, Jan. 16): I cannot believe what I read in The Bee. Once again, people are willing to forget the special members of our community and go for the money. The almighty dollar. Come on folks, we cannot let this happen. What is worse? That “they” are looking to hire from Florida – Florida!? What about hiring from Modesto? Life is extremely short. We need to care for each other. Be kind, be kind, be kind and care about the living.
Only when
The last tree has been hewn,
The last river has been poisoned,
And the last fish has been caught,
Only then
Will you realize
That you cannot eat money.
— Cree Indian Prophesy
Erika Townsend, co-founder Opera Modesto, Modesto
Editor’s note: The poem was first published by Alanis Obomsawin in a collection of essays in 1972.
Little sympathy until wall is built
When I was younger and working in construction, we were forced to be without work for weeks because of rainy weather. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer never went on TV and begged for the government to save us. When I went into the military in 1970, I took an oath to protect the United States of America.
Build the damn wall, protect our citizens and everyone get back to being Americans.
If the Dems think a wall is worthless, tear all of the walls and fences down. Let’s not make our border look like we are preparing meals, building schools and hospitals for all the world that needs our help. Our new border sign should read “All roads lead to your benefits. We’ll take what’s left.”
Remember, Pelosi, the working class elected this president. There are more of us than you.
Scott A. Johnson, Ceres
