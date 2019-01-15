Letters to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2019 | Thanks, sort of, for making us aware

Thanks for pension details, sort of
Re “Newsom must get serious about pensions” (Page 8A, Jan. 23): Excellent column by Daniel Bornstein, detailing the $257 billion pension under funding in California. Publishing the figures pre-election in October would have been appreciated even more. The Bee has earned a partial thank you.
David Muller, Denair
Veterans group is reaching out
Our Stanislaus County Veterans Foundation, in collaboration with county leadership and support from the city of Modesto, has developed a “One-Stop” center to provide meeting space and sponsor programs in support of the 27,000 veterans and their families in our area. This unique partnership has attracted considerable attention and even national recognition. The center, at the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road, has become a popular – and important – hub of activity for many veteran-related activities.
The Veterans Foundation is working diligently to develop long-term success. It is important that we increase and broaden our board membership and seek additional ways to support veterans. We have organized committees and planned several fund-raising events to assist us in reaching our goals. We invite members of our community to join in our drive to success. For information, call the Veterans Foundation at 209-343-6292 or write to P.O. Box 576571, Modesto, 95357-6517.
Bobbi LaFargue and
Michael Pelucca, board co-chairs, Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County
Heath Flora proves he cares for vets
Our mission at American Veterans First is to help our communities’ veterans any way we can. Often, this means buying coats and jackets during the winter or providing supplies in much needed care bags for homeless vets. We rely solely on donations to accomplish this mission. That is why it means so much that Assemblymember Heath Flora last week personally donated to American Veterans First. Because of actions like his, we can continue to serve those who bravely served us.
Duke Cooper, Oakdale
Reconnecting with family brings joy
With the help of the Stanislaus County library reference desk, I was able to contact a long-lost niece who now lives in Oregon. I hadn’t talked with her in over 35 years. We had lost contact due to lack of interest, instability, etc. after my brother, her father, died of a drug overdose when she was only 2 months old. She said two weeks earlier she had been feeling that she needed to contact my side of the family. It was such a joy to reconnect. This reconnection will greatly benefit both of us and our families. I urge all of you to reconnect with lost relatives.
David Shirk, Modesto
