Letters to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2019 | Modesto, world loses a beautiful person

An honor to meet Carol Channing
The world has lost a beautiful person. Yes, everybody has said this at some time or another, but it is especially appropriate when talking about Carol Channing. I had one of those remarkable experiences on the evening of July 12, 2007 when she appeared and sang at the MoBand Concert. She was later available at a table and folks like me, fans like me, lined up to get her autograph. Carol was so charming and welcoming to everyone, and not in a hurry at all. We actually had a little chat while my husband took six pictures of her and with me. I was thrilled. Those pictures have remained a lovely memory of a down-to-earth lady who made me feel honored to be one of her fans.
Marilyn Rowland, Modesto
Finally, help for mentally ill
Re “Programs launching to address mental illness” (Front Page, Jan. 18): I am so happy to see that Modesto is getting a very needed pair of programs targeting mental health treatment in Stanislaus County. However, I am not very happy to see that one of the programs at Doctors Behavioral Health Center will not be accepting MediCal coverage. What a shame.
Elaine D. Ixcot, Modesto
Too much power given to one man
Since the New York Times divulged on Jan. 11 that the FBI had opened an inquiry about the dept of Donald Trump’s connections to Russia, I have gone from low to high anxiety. I thought the Joint Chiefs of Staff were a buffer between the President and his ability to wage war or worse. The eight are purely military leaders appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They include the chairman, the vice chairman, and the military service chiefs of the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force and the chief of the National Guard. Their role is purely advisory to the President, secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security and the National Security Council.
If the President wishes to ask the opinion regarding a military decision, he defers next to the Secretary of Defense and/or the commanders of the six combat commands – i.e., the U.S. Central Command, Middle East, etc.
The War Powers Act of 1973 has been largely ignored. Surprisingly, Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution says this of the Commander in Chief in such situations: “The President shall be Commander in Chief …and when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices.” Why my concern? Take Syria for example.
If only the word may had been left out!
Paul Golden, Modesto
