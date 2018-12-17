Letters to the Editor, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 | Thanks, Democrats

Denham will be great at Interior
I would like to thank all the Democrats for electing Josh Harder of District 10 to Congress. Due to your efforts in the last election, we are going to get a great Secretary of the Interior.
Tommy Joyce, Escalon
Blame Democrats for asset crashes
I watch with great interest the intersection of the economic health and the politics of this nation. In times past, our nation has had profoundly different political opinions but we have always respected the office. Today is different. When Donald Trump won the presidency, the Democratic Party stated they will not honor the election. Before our President was even installed, many prominent Democrats called for his impeachment and a redo of the election.
The desire of Maxine Waters and others to “take out Trump” has finally begun to gain traction, but the unintended economic consequences of their actions have weakened our nation. When one looks at their 401(k) or any other asset that has dropped in value they should consider the impact the Democrats and the media is having on your assets. To our Congress: Grow up and represent the people rather than your personal power over the people.
Edward C. Persike, Modesto
Corporations face no accountability
So, if I want to irresponsibly kill people and face no consequences, all I have to do is run a corporation (PG&E or others). If I started a deadly wildfire, I’d be locked up and face at least manslaughter charges. But as a CEO, there would be no consequences, even if I killed 86 people. PG&E kills 86 people and nobody goes to jail? Am I the only one who sees the problem?
A different example of corporate stupidity is Chevrolet and their “Employee Discount” ads. They put 14,000 people out of work and then have actors portray people as “Chevy family.” At least the ones out of work can still use the employee discount to buy a new Chevy.
Edward Keene, Waterford
You can’t shred official city papers
Re “Inglewood plans to destroy police shooting records” (Page 4A, Dec. 24): Do the people running the city of Inglewood really believe they have the authority to shred official documents? Seriously? That’s not the kind of thing you put to a vote at a city council meeting. It’s something you do behind a locked door, because it’s against the law! Who do they think they are? Anyone councilmember who voted yes should be fired and arrested, preferably before the shredding starts.
Denise L. Ford, Modesto
