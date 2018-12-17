Letters to the Editor, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 | Great place for fun in Turlock

Great place to have fun in Turlock
How fortunate Turlock is to have Fields of Ice. My wife and I live just 200 feet from the ice rink. We sit on our patio in the evenings and love hearing the kids and families laugh and giggle. Turlockers are always looking for places to go and things to do. Here it is. RAM farms should be congratulated for coming up with such a great idea!
Larry Rumbeck, Turlock
Don’t blame guns for all the sorrow
First, I am very sorry for the loss of lives and loved ones caused by violence. Second, I pray that you won’t have to suffer violence ever again.
But I would caution against believing the right to bear arms is at fault for what is going on. Often things are not as they appear and our emotions are used against us to make us willing to give up human rights. It is immensely important to keep our eyes open and pay attention to what is going on around us. Dig deeper. Research for information. Look at what’s going on from every perspective. Even from the perspectives you don’t think you can understand or accept.
Search for truth. Love deeply. Be kind to others. Be generous. Forgive. Bless has many people as you can.
And pray to the Creator who holds you in His heart and feels everything you do, every moment you do. Bless you.
Robin Thompson, Modesto
By 20-20 we’ll see the end of Trump
In the Chinese calendar, there is the Year of the Dog, the Year of the Tiger and so on. 2020 will be the Year of the Rat. But it’s not. Instead, it’s the year of hindsight (being 20/20). Good bye and good riddance, Donald Trump.
Mitch Rudoff, Modesto
Swamp is now a smelly sewer
Donald Trump is spending his time talking to advisers. Who does that include? His “Enforcer,” the acting Attorney General who is under an ethics cloud. The almost-departed (more ethics problems) Ryan Zinke from Interior and the pushed out EPA Director Scott Pruitt, who hated the environment but loved expensive rooms lodgings to lobbyists. There’s admitted criminal, Michael Flynn, now dismissed National Security Advisor who also worked for Turkey and coordinated with Russia. Betsy DeVos, his education Secretary, who has trashed public schools in Michigan and wants everywhere else to do the same.
Sarah Sanders, is still around to transmit her lies during White House briefings.
The swamp has become a very scummy sewer!
Diane Kroeze, Modesto
