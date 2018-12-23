Letters to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018

Porges family has done so much
In 1991, Norm Porges started a small car wash business in Modesto with one location on McHenry Avenue. Over the next 27 years, he and his son Evan would build that small business into a company of 19 car washes throughout the Central Valley. They would become generous philanthropists as well as ethical, caring employers to hundreds of local people. They were model corporate citizens – supporting practically every good cause from the arts to education to social services and the environment.
Additionally, the Porges family gave many young people good jobs while they went to college or found their career paths. They were leaders in water re-use and conservation in the car wash industry.
The Porges family recently sold Prime Shine to an Arizona-based company called Mister Car Wash. Our community will miss the cheery pink, blue and yellow Prime Shine logo. While it’s the end of an era in some respects, I know the Porges family will continue to contribute to making life better for all of us here in the Valley. Congratulations and thanks, Norm and Evan. You’ve been great friends to many of us and we appreciate you and all your many contributions to our quality of life.
Lynn Dickerson, Modesto
The article about French “yellow vest” protesters (“Macron to break silence, address the French nation amid protests,” Page 1A, Dec. 10) alludes to their protests against the French prime minister’s climate gas tax which unfairly burdens low-income folks. Contrary to the lies spewed by far-right media, climate change is happening and will get worse, disproportionately affecting the poor.
We have 12 years to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 50 percent or face a drastic future. But there’s hope, a market-based approach that does not burden the poor. Under this plan, everyone would receive a monthly check up to $400 paid for by a carbon fee charged at the point where the carbon enters the economy. Gas prices rise but emissions fall and renewable-based products get cheaper. The “carbon dividend” more than covers any increased costs.
Rep. Josh Harder should join Democrats and Republicans in supporting the market-based approach of HR 7173, the Energy Innovation and Dividend Act.
Bill Anelli, Modesto
