Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Finally, some truth on climate change
Bob Dylan sang out, “Let us not speak falsely now” in the ’60s. But for decades the Republican Party falsely denied climate science. Sen. James Inhofe called global warming “The Greatest Hoax.” In running for president, Donald Trump adopted Inhofe’s deception. District 10’s exiting representative also denied man-made global warming. In Turlock, debating with Josh Harder, Jeff Denham said he believed in “climate change” but not man-made climate change.
Fortunately, the House can now pass on this Kool-Aid. If passed, HR 7173 – the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2018 – will establish a carbon fee and dividend through the IRS. It’s revenue neutral, returning fees paid by coal, petroleum and natural gas companies’ emissions back to American families.
What is gained? The free market will favor renewable and low-CO2 energy sources to power our economy. Flipping those 40 House seats ends the 8-year gag rule on House recognition of climate science. Let us speak truthfully now.
Richard Anderson,
Modesto
A bill to fight climate change
Hats off to Sen. Ben Sasse, a conservative Republican senator from conservative Nebraska who supports action to address human-caused climate change. In contrast to our president, he admits climate change is happening, that humans have played a role, and that something should be done. That takes courage. The senator should be comforted that well over half of Nebraskans believe climate change needs direct attention.
Good news: there is a constructive and conservative solution being proposed by congress. HR 7173 places a “revenue neutral” fee on fossil fuels (and other greenhouse gases). Through rebates, it will be cost neutral to citizens. The legislation also motivates other countries to play along by taxing imports if they don’t have an equivalent program. Sen. Sasse, please consider putting your support behind this bill.
Des Orsinelli, Ripon
