Letters to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Excellent service from the city
My wife Debi and I want to express our appreciation to the city workers handling our plumbing problems due to roots in the system. They took on our concern as if it was their own, gave us our options and were out within a week to fix it! Thank you to all we met and talked to over the phone for your dedication to excellent customer service.
Mike Welch, Modesto
A great display in Village One
Taking a moment to thank the family for the wonderful Christmas joy display on Sylvan Avenue in Village One. All of your old-style lighted Christmas decorations remind me of my childhood. Friends, your hard work in doing this for us is appreciated by our family and we wish you and everyone reading this a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year. Let us all be kind and respectful of all that lives and breathes in the New Year, especially all my Lord’s animals. Happy Holidays!
Efren Martinez, Modesto
Reno helped making playing fun
Re “Reno is the program” (Page 1B, Dec. 6): I congratulate Ron “Reno” McGuire on 45 years of service to MJC athletics. I played baseball at MJC from 1980 through 1982. Reno was the assistant equipment manager. Years after I was done playing, I took some classes at MJC and would work out. Reno set me up a locker and would wash my workout clothes and have them ready to go for the next workout. I was then and remain very appreciative and thankful for Ron “Reno” McGuire. Good luck in retirement; many thanks from all whom you have served.
Mike Whiteley, Modesto
We can give the gift of literacy
As a retired but long-time educator and professor at Modesto Junior College, looking over my holiday gift list, I realize that literacy – the ability to read and write – is a blessing often taken for granted. I am grateful for these abilities and to have had a good education; others are not so fortunate. There are adults here in our community who can’t read a bus schedule or their utility bills. Some need a diploma for a better job or a college application. They can’t help their child with homework because it’s just as difficult for them to understand. Some 53,000 adults in our county do not have high school diplomas and 21 percent of adults have below-basic literacy skills, sometimes due to language barriers.
So I added “education” to my holiday list and wrote a check to LearningQuest, which provides adult education in throughout Stanislaus County. You might consider giving the gift of learning, too. If you do, the LearningQuest board, of which I am president, will match your donation.
Mary Lou Hacker-Rousseau, board president,
LearningQuest
