Letters to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018

When God came to meet us in person
I have an ongoing debate with a friend about the existence of God.
“God can’t be all-powerful, all-knowing and all-loving and let these horrible things happen,” he insists. I point out that this is Earth, not heaven, and it is a very dangerous place.
My friend doesn’t know God so how could he trust Him? I tell my friend that I know God’s son, and He is a really good dude and I trust Him.
There is real risk that western culture is on the verge of a tsunami of atheism that will dramatically change the landscape of our society. Yet every year we continue the nearly 2,000 year-old tradition of celebrating the birth of the son of God.
No matter how you dissect the Bible or exalt science as the answer to all mysteries, you still have to deal with Jesus. Who is this Jewish carpenter who, by all accounts, never sinned, died for the salvation of all humanity and according to witnesses who nearly all died horrible martyr’s deaths for professing their faith, arose from the dead?
This Christmas, if you want to know why we celebrate as if nothing better could have happened in the world, find out who Jesus is. Don’t stop until you find the truth. If you want to ask someone who knows Him, go to His mother. Mary will point you to her son. And when you find Him, rejoice! God is with us. He has saved us. There is an ocean of mercy to overcome any tsunami. Merry Christmas.
Ross Lee, Modesto
It’s his birthday ...
Jesus is not the reason for the season ... Jesus is the season!
Stephen Reddy, Modesto
Turlock could learn from Modesto
Re “I called the city, and it responded” (Letters, Dec. 12): I want to share my experience with the city of Turlock. In early October, a trash collecting truck knocked a fairly large branch off one of my three city trees. My call to the city to ask them to remove the branch from the street became an exercise in futility. I was informed that the maintenance of city trees is the homeowners responsibility and they would not be sending anyone out to remove the branch. Homeowners, it turns out, are also responsible for replacing curbs, gutters and sidewalks damaged by city trees. What, exactly, are my property taxes being used for?
Jerome Handley, Turlock
MJC strike is hurting students
Where does the Modesto Junior College strike leave us students? I completely agree with faculty members. The strike understandable, but what about the students? From my understanding, the district promised in the event of a strike that classes would not be canceled and students would not suffer. This is not accurate!
The campus was closed from Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. through Nov. 26, due to air quality and the two-day holiday. The strike took place Nov. 27-28. This is a long period to miss classes. The district said students will have access to most services during the strike, but once again this was untrue. It’s the “make or break” period of the semester; the loss of clinical hours and instructors is stressful and limits the success of students.
The strike is causing stress to students and restricting their success. The district needs to agree to fair wages because students and faculty are suffering. Ultimately, so ill our entire community!
Laura Irene Wright, Ceres
Blame strike on administration
I had two daughters graduate from MJC on their way to UC Berkeley and Mills College. A “late bloomer,” I returned to school to get my AA degree last year. We have often talked about MJC’s great professors, many comparable to what you would find at a university. I am dismayed by the attitude of Yosemite Community College District regarding pay raises and class sizes. What really got to me was the “Faculty Strike” article in The Bee, where the district is concerned that “raising faculty salaries to the middle of the 10-district comparison, would take a 22 percent pay increase.”
This alone is an admission about how grossly underpaid professors are. How can MJC continue to provide the best education possible when many professors will leave, or never arrive because they can make more money elsewhere?
As for increasing class size, think about the professor who teaches four or five classes and has to read countless essays. To prepare one for a state college or university, even grammar and spelling need to be addressed – not just content. Larger classes would put a greater burden on teachers, but cheat students as well.
The first strike in 97 years? Sounds like an administrative problem. What are their salaries?
Gail Wose, Waterford
Leave us guys to ourselves
Re “It’s not about shooting, it’s about being guys” (Page 1B, Dec. 9): Thank you, Steve Taylor, for your article in The Bee. You spoke for me. I voted “no” for the reasons you stated. My wife and daughters shoot handguns at the Oakdale Sportsmam’s Club with me, yet there should be limits to their access. I need my guy time. I have been a member for several years and have yet to attend a dinner. But if I do, I would prefer it to be all male.
My wife is courteous to leave the house for my poker nights and I leave when asked during her girls nights. America is going soft with this “gender neutral.” Leave us old-school men something. Hope the club remains as is.
Kurt Brierly, Turlock
Gift ideas for Republicans
It’s that time of the year for all of us to give thanks to those most responsible for all the “fake drama” and “fake news.” How about some special Xmas gifts for these special individuals.
Lets start with that snarky former EPA chief, Scott Pruit. Let’s give him that sound-proof phone booth he wanted. Put it right in the middle of the Mojave Desert.
How about a special getaway for Mike Pence? All expense-paid weekend in San Francisco’s Castro District.
Since we’re giving trips away, how about a weekend getaway for Mitch McConnell to Turtle Island. Or a trip to “Weasel Land” for Lindsay Graham?
Then there is our old friend Jeff “Denim.” His special gift would be an escape adventure. We would drop him by helicopter into a pit of almond hulls and see if he could dig his way out.
We can’t forget “King Donald.” For him a great weekend with gal pals Stormy and Karen. They would give him a gold samurai sword.
Merry Xmas to all. Thanks for all your “fake drama and fake news”
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
Who was going to pay for the wall?
So, President Trump is going to shut down the federal government because Congress will not budget funds for his “border wall.” What happened to his promise that Mexico would pay for the wall? He couldn’t have been lying to the American people, could he?
Jon A. Torkelson, Modesto
Law enforcement at special risk
Re “Off-duty killer: Suicide becoming occupational hazard for officers” (Front Page, Dec. 3): As a cop of 28 years (now retired) and now consultant with a doctorate in organizational leadership, my primary clientele has been law-enforcement organizations. Suicide isn’t just an off-duty problem, as many law enforcement officers have committed suicide while on-duty, nor is it just becoming an occupational hazard.
I appreciate The Bee’s article and the light it sheds on the issues of mental illness, PTSD, vicarious trauma and other medical issues associated with being an officer of the law. Society needs to reframe the issue as not a medical diagnosis issue for just LEO’s, but seeing public safety traumatic stress as “working conditions” which can lead to the medical issues of depression, mental illness, PTSD and, in some cases, suicide.
Public safety organizations have long known they are sending people into “harm’s way” and those employees are being placed in situations causing physiological and psychological stress. These situations – crime, fires, accidents, shootings, stabbings, etc. – are not medical diagnoses, but “working conditions” for public safety employees. Suicide is a symptom or result of non-treated exposure to these working conditions.
Chris Fuzie, Modesto
