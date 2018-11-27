Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

My mail-in ballot hasn’t been counted yet
People better check the status of their mail in ballots at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. I am a faithful voter and sent in my ballot early. It still shows that it was not received. How many votes were not counted in this county? The website shows all my other ballots in past elections, but not the current one.
Do we have problems in this county with ballots?
Debra A. Bush, Modesto
Tired of garbage left by homeless
How long are we going to have to put up with the homeless garbage problem? For people that have no place to live they sure do collect a lot of garbage. What do they need all that stuff for anyway if they have no place to put it? I work hard for money and pay taxes, but my opinion doesn’t not matter. If people say anything we are considered to have no sympathy for them, but it only goes so far.
No one has sympathy for me if I cant pay my bills or if my utilities are turned off. If I was to ask for assistance, I would be laughed at. Just because they are homeless they should be able to make a mess everywhere they go? Not to mention they (relieve themselves) everywhere. The average person doesn’t want to look at that every day! How much longer is the working class going to be able to keep it together for the sake of everyone else?
Elizabeth Canhoto, Delhi
3 weeks later, trash still there
For the last three weeks, I have driven to my daughter’s house to mow her yard. To get to her house, I drive on Hashem Drive which borders Naraghi Lake. For the same three weeks, there has been a hot tub cover laying in the gutter on Hashem. I find it hard to believe there hasn’t been a police officer, community officer, city inspector, city street sweeper or even a city council member who hasn’t seen this eyesore or potential road hazard and resolved the problem.
Ken Walker, Modesto
Faking out America from the start
As a nation we blinked. Donald Trump’s people told anybody who would listen, Donny’s inauguration had the largest turnout for any president in U.S. history, the crowds were overjoyed with patriotic jubilance. When asked about this seemingly small and understandable mistake, we were given “fake news.” Donny’s aids and playmates told the nation that they were referring to this new record turnout for an inauguration as “alternative facts.” They said this to our faces, and we blinked. We did not stand up for the simple truth from the start. So how can we expect the truth now?
The same people are feeding us the same alternative facts through the same means – the leader of your country. This man obviously has never heard the old saying, “Don’t let your alligator mouth overload your hummingbird anus.” That fact alone could cost this nation dearly.
Charles D. Wilkinson, Modesto
Comments