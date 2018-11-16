Letters to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Pretending to be a farmer can stop
As Don Meredith used to sing on Monday Night Football, “Turn out the lights, the party’s over.” For Jeff “Denim” Denham, the party is finally over. It’s really got to be a relief for him. No more having to wear his old blue jeans pretending he’s a farmer. No more sitting on the back bench in Congress. No more having to hide from voters. Ol’ Jeff can now finally relax.
We will soon have a new congressman, Josh Harder. Someone willing to talk to voters, willing to listen to voters and someone who know the issues that matter. Josh is off to DC to fight the “Trumpinator.” With all the other new faces in Congress, they will make life harder for the “orange doughboy.”
Should we have a “Welcome Home Jeff” parade? That would be nice. We could shower him with almond hulls as he drives by. Maybe we could take up a collection and buy him some new blue jeans. Poor Jef “Denim,” we hardly knew ye. I guess Jeff was too busy avoiding us. Party on Jeff!
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
Dia de Los Muertos had great sponsors
American GI Forum and the Dia de Los Muertos committee would like to thank the many sponsors for the donations that made it possible to hold the 3rd annual Dia de Los Muertos event on Oct. 20. Our Valley community enjoyed this 100 percent free event to celebrate and share their Mexican heritage in a family friendly environment.
Thank you to all who volunteered to make this event a success and thank you to the city of Modesto for allowing us to turn Tenth Street Plaza into Plaza de Los Muertos. And, last but not least, thank you to all who attended our event. See you next year!
Steve Fimbrez,
Commander, American GI Forum, Modesto
Be careful not to drink and drive
It’s holiday party time! Despite numerous driving distractions, like cell phone use, I remind people to not drive drunk. My life changed after a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. I was in a 100-day coma with severe injuries. For seven months, I stayed in hospitals in Stockton and San Ramon and then had 17 months of therapy. My life is difficult every day. My speech is not clear and my gait is abnormal. I also cannot drive and my hearing is damaged.
An open bar is often a big perk at a holiday bash. Partygoers enjoying drinks heed my words: You can be drunk even if you’re not slurring your words. Driving skills are damaged before intoxication is obvious. Few know just exactly how many drinks equal “one too many.” A driver who drank no alcohol must give drinkers a ride home. Driving drunk can lead to an arrest, a crash or death. You can never replace a person or the lifelong pain of injuries. Take it from one who knows.
Lori Martin, Tracy
