Letters to the Editor | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018

Many died to end that ‘salute’
Re “Wisconsin district investigates boys’ apparent Nazi salute” (Online, Nov. 12): When I was in the 6th grade, fellow students were writing swastikas on their notebooks and visible body parts. In an attempt to be part of the crowd, I drew the symbol on my arm. At dinner that evening my father, a WWII vet, burst out, “What is that on your arm? You go in the bathroom NOW and wash it off!”
Later he told me, “A number of my friends gave their lives, and I was willing to do the same to wipe that mark off the face of this planet. My son will not wear it on his arm!”
This memory came to me in a flash when I saw the picture of the sizable group of white male students from Baraboo, Wis., smirkingly giving the Nazi salute. There are clear and disturbing signs all across our nation of a rise in anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-gay sentiment revealed in expressions of hate. George Santayana said, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” I remind my fellow Christians, there is no version of Biblical Christianity that gives us any option other than to love our neighbor.
Dale Pederson, Pastor, Escalon First Baptist Church
It’s raining, Jeff; hold my umbrella
Donald Trump replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions because he wanted someone who would protect him. Like keep him out of the rain?
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
Took guts to point out the obvious
Re “California GOP is dead, sadly” (Page 3B, Nov. 15): I applaud Supervisor Kristin Olsen for having the courage to state what few Republicans will: the Grand Old Party is dead. Once a refuge for those who believed in fiscal responsibility, subsidiarity, the protection of civil liberties and less top-heavy government, the GOP has sold its soul in the same way the Democratic Party sold its soul – to special interests with tons of money and loud, angry and divisive voices.
Olsen states that it might be time for a third party. I reached that conclusion years ago and it is why I left the GOP and the DNC far behind to join the American Solidarity Party.
Do not let the religious bigots of today keep you from exploring the possibility that the ideals expressed by our platform are the ones you can embrace with a clear conscience. We are a party that welcomes people of all, or no, belief systems. Our work is based on these ideas: common sense, common good and common ground.
Check out our website at solidarity-party.org. We are not socialists. We are not communists. We are not left-wing; we are not right-wing. We are Americans. Join us.
Leslie Shaw Klinger,
Modesto
Pelosi tips her hand and her intent
To say “subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it. … It is a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects” is wrong. A subpoena is the writ for summoning of witnesses or the submission of evidence as records of documents before the court or other deliberative body. Subpoena power is used to acquire information in pursuit of determining guilt or innocence for a specific charge.
The above quote refers to using subpoena power as leverage or an “arrow” for “negotiating on other subjects.” Metaphorical language gives insight into this speaker’s intent in which the subpoena is described as a weapon for other purposes. We should be deeply concerned and distressed over this abuse of power. The above statement was made by Nancy Pelosi. She should never be in a position to abuse legitimate authority and no American citizen should ever be a victim of the weaponization of subpoena power.
Rich Tassinari, Waterford
This veteran will miss Jeff Denham
I was sad to see Jeff Denham being replaced by Josh Harder in Congress. I am an Air Force veteran, and a few years back went to a veterans hospital seeking treatment for a broken wrist. I was told I no longer qualified for benefits because Congress had changed the eligibility requirements around the year 2000.
I wrote to Sen. Dianne Feinstein about this, pointing out I had served 15 years and kept up my end of my enlistment contract, and wondered why Congress felt it was OK to change their end of the contract? I received a letter from Feinstein’s office basically telling me, “tough luck.”
Then I contacted Denham’s office, and within two weeks the VA was calling me to tell me they had received a letter from Congressmen Denham’s office and they were restoring my benefits. I have always found Congressman Denham to be a huge proponent for veterans, and appreciate how quickly his office responded to my situation. Thanks to him, I have had all of my VA benefits restored without any hassles.
I’m truly going to miss his presence representing the 10th district, and I only hope Josh Harder realizes the kind of true representative of the people he’s replacing and will be a true representative of the people in the 10th district! We’ll see.
Larry Hite, Patterson
Get tough on those who ignore danger
The time has come for drastic measures to prevent what has happened in the city of Paradise. The state, county, and city officials must act as one! Weed-free buffer zones should be mandatory! Clean-up by animals, chemicals or back burns should take place. Property taxes should be doubled if clean-up is not done by June 15th of each year.
Robert Van Groningen, Manteca
St. Teresa knew the evils of abortion
Enemy of people? Start with abortion: “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.” Saint Teresa of Calcutta. Nothing more needs to be said.
Stephen Schmidt, Turlock
Comments