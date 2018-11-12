Letters to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

Elections tough; stop nitpicking
Re “Stanislaus clerk: Everyone able to vote; poll watchers disagree” (Front Page, Nov. 8): I worked this election at a precinct polling place in Ceres on Whitmore Avenue. My impression of “poll watchers” is they are primarily fault-finders intent on crying “foul.” Election day is too late to do voter outreach or correct issues with the voting process.
The implication seems to be there was some underlying voter suppression. Not so. Any issues with voters being unable to cast ballots was due to equal parts inexperienced and poorly supported poll workers and uninformed, unengaged voters. The elections office did its best with the resources at its disposal.
If activists are truly concerned about voter turnout or voter suppression they need to do a better job getting voters engaged and educated about the election process. Given the amount of money each party raises for elections, there is no reason we can’t have a better elections process and better educated voters.
Chaos and complications create opportunity. Unscrupulous people will take advantage wherever they can to gain power and influence. The election process we have is the one we want. If we want something different, we need to make it happen. Voters: Pay attention and stay engaged.
Richard Cato, Modesto
I’ll never forget Coach Mortensen
Regarding the passing of Barbara Mortensen (obituaries, Oct. 20): I would like to add that in addition to her many achievements in women’s sports at Modesto Junior College, Prof. Mortensen was an outstanding educator and touched the lives of many students during her tenure at MJC. Prof. Mortensen was inducted into the MJC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. She will be missed and long remembered by all who knew her.
Jack Albiani, Jamestown
Kindness, honesty amazing to me
On Nov. 4th, I accidentally dropped my wallet outside of a store in north Modesto. Within 10 minutes, I realized it was missing and returned to the store. It had not been turned in, but a shopper told me she thought a gentleman had picked it up and driven away. I headed home in in a state of panic to begin the process of canceling credit cards, replacing ID, etc. Imagine my surprise to find my husband, with my wallet in hand, trying to call me.
The gentleman had looked at my ID and delivered it to my home. My husband thanked him, but was so surprised that I had lost the wallet but also its immediate return, that he didn’t get the man’s name.
If you are that special man, or know who he is, I want you to know that your honesty and kindness mean more to me than you can ever know. It is an indication of the kind of amazing citizens we have living among us.
Betty Wieland, Modesto
