Letters to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018

Harder will be a Pelosi puppet
Though he’s never learned to be a voter, left-wing Democrat Josh Harder thinks he’s ready to be a congressman. In 17 of the last 21 elections, Harder didn’t even bother to vote; he had never voted in a single state election in the Central Valley until he filed to run for Congress last year. If that isn’t enough, according to an analysis of Harder’s fundraising by The San Jose Mercury News, “about half of the donations Harder reported came from outside the state, and the vast majority of his California donations came not from his district but from the Bay Area.”
The last thing our district needs is someone who thinks he can be a congressman, but could care less about the needs of this district and couldn’t be bothered to vote. It also says a lot that the people of this district aren’t funding his campaign. If elected he would be a puppet of Nancy Pelosi. That’s one more thing we don’t need.
Mary Park, Tracy
Josh will listen; he won my vote
Today I cast my vote for Josh Harder for Congress in CD 10. I have attended events for both Josh and his opponent, Jeff Denham. Denham was angry, aggressive and dismissive when asked questions he perceived were not from supporters.
At his events, I found Josh was respectful of all attendees and willing to respond to all questions. Josh supports healthcare for everyone, including those with pre-existing conditions. He supports the Dreamers who immigrated to our country and have given a great deal to our community. He supports fair and humane immigration reform. He will work to bring more good jobs to the Valley.
We need a Congressman who is inclusive, intelligent and willing to work with others. Join me in voting, and vote for Josh Harder for Congress.
Brenda Smith, Denair
Murder? Trump just ignores it
With the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a legal American permanent resident, Americans are again exposed to the rationales about why our forefathers included the Emoluments Clause in our Constitution. Our president personally receives millions from Saudi royalty and guests at his properties. Trump’s son indicated that people would be surprised at how much money they’ve received from Russia for their projects, as Russian oligarchs pour millions into Trump properties. Trump doubled his Mar-a-Lago membership fees to $200,000 after becoming president so he could reap more profit.
In the meantime, American elections, grids and infrastructure are being hacked by Russians. Apparently, the countries whose leaders bailed out Trump during his personal bankruptcies get a blind eye. Our POTUS demeaned our intelligence agencies in front of Vladimir Putin. Ignoring the emoluments clause is anti-American and cowardly.
Dean Jepson, Turlock
If Trump ever met with Hitler
In 1938, the prime minister of Great Britain, Neville Chamberlain, returned from a meeting in Munich with Adolf Hitler and declared, “I believe it is peace for our time ... Go home and get a nice quiet sleep.” Chamberlain trusted Adolf Hitler. In the last three months we have witnessed:
▪ President Trump kowtowing to Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Conference.
▪ President Trump’s statements about his terrific relationship with Kim Jong-Un.
▪ President Trump acting like the PR person helping to cover up Saudi Arabia’s murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
President Trump’s actions make Chamberlain’s appeasement no longer seem as embarrassing. If it Donald Trump had met with Hitler he would return and say, “I don’t think I have to prepare very much when meeting with Hitler. It’s about attitude. Why would Hitler continue to take over other countries? He denied very strongly he wants to invade Poland. We signed a paper. I love this guy! He is very talented and a great negotiator. No longer a problem, sleep well tonight. If war starts, it is either ‘Fake News’ or Democrats.”
Warren Council, Escalon
Stop the invasion! Send the Guard
Will our governor send the National Guard to stop the invasion? Please let citizens know we are important too.
Ernest Seppi, Modesto
Prop 6 lowers my gas tax, vote yes
All of the ads I see say to vote on Proposition 6 and that our roads will become dangerous if passed. The real reason to vote yes on 6 is to repeal the gas tax increase and require voter approval for future gas taxes. As a senior citizen am on a fixed income, I cannot afford the gas tax and the coming tax increases. Why fix the roads if no one can afford the price of gas? Other states do it, why can’t we? Let’s tell the voters what this is really about; getting rid of a gas tax we did not approve.
Leroy Catania, Ceres
Do the research on judges, then vote
As I read through the various issues and races in my sample ballot, I noticed a number of unfamiliar names. There were two candidates for Superior Court and six for the 5th Circuit Court. I did not give it much thought at first, but then realized that I didn’t know a thing about any of these people I’m being asked to approve for positions that could have an enormous impact on our lives.
In light of the fiasco we just endured with the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, wouldn’t it be prudent to thoroughly vet each and every candidate before approving them for such important positions?
C’mon people, let’s hear some pros and cons about them before we find ourselves in a position we ultimately could have avoided and might surely regret.
David Ablett, Modesto
Vote out the party of corruption
Three words why we should throw all Republicans out of Congress: Corruption, corruption, corruption!
Republicans stand by like timid children as Donald Trump messes up foreign policy and trade negotiations, engages in race bating, encouraging preaching politics from the pulpit , claiming response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico was splendid, calling for ICE raids while turning a blind eye to the hiring of undocumented farm workers, and signing a huge tax cut benefiting the super rich. The Senate approved Trump’s nominees who became the new swamp and had to resign.
Republicans seem utterly unwilling to stand up to Trump and safeguard the institutions that make our democracies work. In the words of Theodore Roosevelt, “those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat” amply describe today’s Republicans. It’s time to remove these timid souls from office.
If Republicans lose, you’ll never hear another word about cutting healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, school lunch programs, loans for college, infrastructure spending, etc. The best result would be that no future party would be indifferent to the public’s needs.
Dale W. Lerch, Modesto
Jackson has what our schools need
I’m supporting Mary Jackson for the Turlock Unified School School District board. I’ve known Mary since she was a teen and know she is a hard worker. She makes decisions based on evidence, not emotion. She is a great listener. She has been active in our community. As a former Turlock city councilwoman, she has dealt with the public and has proven approachable and responsive. She has dealt with complicated budgets, contract negotiations and the burden of making tough decisions.
Mary is a parent of three children and has been active in their education and volunteered at their schools. I support Mary because she does the research, she will listen to opposing views and then maker her decisions.
Join me in electing Mary Jackson to the Turlock Unified School Board. We need her to maintain excellence in our educational system.
Eric Julien, Turlock
Comments