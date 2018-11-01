Letters to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

The Bee ignores Harder’s flaws
The Bee has been anything but impractical during this election cycle. What may be worse is they have been anything but local. They chose to endorse Josh Harder, who has missed 17 out of 20 local elections over Denham who has been here and served for almost two decades. They’ve called Denham out on everything while not even mentioning much of Harder’s support gets bussed from SF on the weekends. No mention of the fact that, Josh Harder has out raised Nancy Pelosi 4 to 1 in San Francisco. Doesn’t matter to our “local” newspaper. They are so blind in their hatred for Donald Trump, they’ll endorse anyone against him. Even if it puts our Valley in danger.
Leigh Ana Farkas, Modesto
Editor’s note: The Bee has reported on Josh Harder’s fundraising in the Bay Area (Oct. 26 and Aug. 21), his missed elections (June 15, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22) along with a host of over issues including water, abortion and immigration.
Harder will protect your health
Support Josh Harder if you value having medical coverage, he will keep his promise to support the Affordable Care Act. I have it. Glad to have it when I had two hospital surgeries in two days. Do not know what I would have done without medical coverage; maybe die?
Leslie Thompson, Modesto
He’s wrong on climate change
As a mother with a teenage daughter, I’m alarmed about climate change and its obvious effects. That’s why I was dismayed to see Jeff Denham’s response to Josh Harder on climate change during their September debate. Denham claimed climate change is “Bay-Area-made.” Why wouldn’t he admit it’s man-made?
Climate change is not a matter of opinion; 98 percent of climate scientists are in consensus. Even last week, the IPCC warned the world has 12 years to radically reduce emissions before locking in changes that will make much of the Earth inhospitable. Because carbon emissions last decades, one tool for fighting them is the carbon tax or fee. One variation is the carbon fee/dividend, a solution endorsed by Citizens’ Climate Lobby. In February 2016, the Modesto City Council passed a resolution supporting such a plan at the national level. Clearly, my city cares, and for that I’m thankful. Now, let’s hold leaders to account: support carbon fee-and-dividend legislation, and the candidates who do.
Stella Beratlis, Modesto
Terry won’t brag, but he should
I’m a lifelong Valley resident and have lived and worked in Stanislaus County for over 20 years. There are many reasons to re-elect Terry Withrow as District 3 Supervisor. Terry is a humble man who rarely speaks of his accomplishments.
He stood with Salida and Wood Colony to fend off Modesto’s attempts at annexation. Terry has tirelessly fought to protect the Valley against the state’s water grab. Terry continues to be an integral force in addressing Stanislaus County’s homeless crisis. Terry has supported Salida’s Town & Country Festival in addition to Love Salida’s annual cleanup. Terry appears every month at our Salida Municipal Advisory Council meetings to update us on important county issues. Terry’s opponent, Tony Madrigal, has saturated District 3 with yard signs and bogus promises.
Join me, the Stanislaus County Sworn Deputies Association, the Deputy Sheriffs Association, Stanislaus Consolidated Firefighters Local 3399, Modesto City Firefighters Association, Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, Superintendent of Schools Tom Changnon, Perfecto Munoz and many others to re-elect Terry Withrow to represent District 3.
Matthew Tablit, Sr., Salida
Time to clean up DA’s office
I am a former employee of the District Attorney’s office, at times as a clerk for John R. Mayne as well as other deputy DAs, many of whom have since left the department. During this campaign, Mayne has exposed a dysfunctional office under current District Attorney Birgit Fladager, who doesn’t support her employees. That, in part, explains the mass exodus of attorneys and other employees.
Those who report ethics issues can face retributions through limited promotion opportunities, training, or simply being told, “keep quiet.” Other responses are more draconian: “quit or be fired.” Covering up internal issues is no way to run the department. Confidentiality doesn’t exist. That numerous current and former employees back Mayne speaks volumes.
He genuinely cares about all employees; treats everyone respectfully, is approachable and extremely professional. He is tough on crime, fair and his ethics are unquestioned. Stanislaus County residents deserve better than what we’ve had. Vote John R. Mayne for district attorney.
Sherri Delashmit, Modesto
Hallinan will end BOE waste
Re “Candidate says it’s time to abolish the job he’s running for” (modbee.com, Oct. 18): Finally! Someone is telling the truth about the State Board of Equalization! It is no longer necessary and should be abolished. The only ones losing their jobs will be four politicians earning $150,000 a year and a few overpaid managers with nothing to manage. Tom Hallinan’s got my vote.
Laura Wilson, Modesto
Bublak will be great mayor
My family wholeheartedly supports Amy Bublak for mayor of Turlock. Amy is qualified, thoughtful, and compassionate. She has years of experience in city government as vice mayor and councilmember. Amy is a team player, yet has the courage to call it like it is and stand up for the people of our city.
Having been a police officer, Amy knows firsthand what it means to serve and protect. As a former paramedic, she knows how to assess a situation and make critical decisions to improve outcomes.
We have witnessed Amy embrace the various cultures that give our city its color and vibrancy. To engage us in discussions that matter, Amy goes door to door. Amy Bublak is the right person to be mayor of Turlock.
Helen B. Piro, Turlock
Recycling all the campaign fliers
As I tire of pulling handfuls of political fliers (which I never read) from my mailbox, I have a great idea. In the future, political campaigns need to print fliers on nice, soft paper squares of about 4 inches and put them on rolls. I could then read them and put them to better use.
Edward Keene, Waterford
Council needs a pie in the face
Re “City leases exceed spending limits; council approves fixes” (Page 1A, Oct. 26): Let me get this straight. The city of Modesto has an ongoing construction project lasting 15 years! On site, they have a “temporary” construction trailer, leased for 15 years at almost $50,000 per year plus a lease for the land it sits on for $573,354 and counting. The city council wants to make it seem to us stupid taxpayers that the real issue is the failure to authorize excess expenditures and overpayments once they exceed $50,000 per year. This is a smoke screen of monumental proportions. The real issue is total incompetence at contracting and gigantic negligence of oversight.
What really needs to be dug into is who at city hall signed such leases. What are the connections between Modesto and Empire Traction Company and city officials? $590,000 to lease five well sites since November 2014, plus $573,354 to lease land looks like exorbitant profit for someone.
The ineptitude is tragic yet hysterical; it would make a great script for a comedy routine. The actors are city staff led by the city manager. The producers and directors are the city council and the mayor. Just keep throwing those cream pies. Happy Halloween, you have just been tricked again.
Robert LeFevre, Modesto
Comments