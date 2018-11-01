Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 31

Denham’s vote betrayed us
In 2017 we contacted representative Jeff Denham’s office and urged him not to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act because our grandson desperately depends on the act’s protections four people with pre-existing conditions. We were assured that Denham would not vote to repeal. Two days later he voted to repeal; if not for Sen. John McCain’s thumbs down vote our grandson’s protections would be gone.
We no longer trust Rep. Denham. And despite what he’s saying now, we don’t think anyone should.
Joe Clark, Oakdale
Denham can’t brag on water bill
Re “Trump signs Denham’s water projects bill” (Page 1A, Oct. 24): What the heck is wrong with your fact-checking people? I can’t believe you are so lazy as to give Jeff Denham credit for a water bill that is not his! Did you just take the headline from a Denham press release? Talk about fake news!
Fact: Denham did not write America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018, aka HR-8. It was sponsored by Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, not Denham!
Fact: It’s worthless to us because it doesn’t help us get more water. It provides loans for water projects, but no actual funds for California. So if Denham had any input, he did a lousy job helping the Valley, as usual. Further, this bill is only a reworking of a series of similar water infrastructure bills passed roughly every other year going back to 1988. The Bee printed a fake headline, the Water Act of 2018 is not Denham’s, and it does nothing to help the people of his district. Vote for Josh Harder.
James Peck, Modesto
Elect a ‘doer’ not just a ‘talker’
I have known Frank Damrell as a parent, friend and neighbor for years. I see in him the qualities we need in local government. He rises above partisan bickering to promote plans and policies that will positively impact the citizens of Stanislaus County. County government is where the rubber meets the road, and Frank’s a “doer” not a “talker.”
We might not always see eye-to-eye, but Frank has a solution-oriented temperament that brings people together. I trust his integrity and have confidence he will act in our best interests rather than the interests of loud, but narrow-minded groups. Join me in electing Frank Damrell to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, District 4!
Lynn Zwahlen, Modesto
Bublak will make a great mayor
Amy Bublak’s ability to make decisions based upon fact not fiction, her honesty, education and a 20-year law enforcement career represent the qualities of a proven candidate. Add to that Amy’s ethical and moral code of fairness and justice that is unshakable in few political candidates running for office. Amy’s personally walking the streets of Turlock exemplify her resolve to support the city resident’s needs and concerns rather than her personal choices or beliefs. Support the Bee’s choice and elect Amy Bublak Mayor of Turlock.
Walter E. Doraz, Denair
Looking at Turlock’s choices
A close look at the four candidates running for mayor of Turlock:
Gary Soiseth: Arrogant, condescending, childish and a bully. Fiasco and drama have plagued his tenure. The Turlock Certified Farmers Market debacle, the loss of high-profile administrators, doughnutgate and the list goes on.
Amy Bublak: Forced to take a hiatus in the 2016 District 2 election, and in quest of personal gain, Bublak moved to District 4 because “we liked the house.” Truly BS. Those who bought this line must still believe the moon is made of cheese! In 2016 District 4 election Bublak received 2,783 votes and her opponent, Steve Nacimento, received 2,750 votes. Bublak, a true carpetbagger, which Webster’s defines as “a politician who takes up residence in a place for opportunistic reasons.”
Jaime Franco: A novice with no experience in government.
Brad Bates: With all the bickering and childish behavior by Soiseth and Bublak, it’s clear that this past mayor is the only adult in the room and the leader we need as mayor.
Alan Seliger, Turlock
I will keep Ripon schools great
One of the most important measurements of a community is its schools. The Ripon Unified School District is one of the best in the Central Valley and is seeking to keep its schools on top with the passage of Measure I. With Measure I, RUSD will continue to improve aging schools. Measure I will allow modernization of Ripona Elementary, reroofing Ripon Elementary and provide new and modernized science classrooms along with career technical education for Ripon High School.
Measure I will also provide improved restrooms at the high school stadium and improve the safety and security of all RUSD schools. Additionally, the district’s aging portable classrooms will be replaced with modern, 21st century learning facilities.
As chair of the Citizens Oversight Committee, I know the rebuilding of Weston and Colony Oak elementary schools has been done in strict accordance of the previous bond measure. The board of education and administration have protected the community’s tax dollars. I completely support Measure I, and encourage citizens of Ripon Unified to vote yes.
Tim Hern, Ripon
It’s clear, Withrow best choice
Here is the major difference between the two candidates running for Stanislaus District 3 Supervisor: Tony Madrigal voted in favor of targeting Wood Colony and Salida for development at several Modesto City Council meetings. Once Tony decided to jump from the city council to the county board, Tony said he “changed his mind” on annexing prime Wood Colony’s prime farmland and Salida’s shovel-ready industrial land.
Incumbent, Terry Withrow sits on LAFCO which oversees annexation requests. Terry has been outspoken in support of keeping Wood Colony and Salida out of the hands of developers. He hasn’t changed his mind. Not once in 8 years as our District 3 Supervisor has Terry given up land in Wood Colony and Salida to developers.
Who will you trust to protect our independence from Modesto? A proven leader for the past 8 years or someone beholden to labor unions, developers and pot dispensaries? Join me in re-electing Terry Withrow as District 3 County Supervisor.
Rochelle Westlake, Modesto
