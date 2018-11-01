Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 31

Does Prop 3 look familiar? It should
If you read the basics about Proposition 3, the $8.9 billion plan to address the state’s water woes, it should look familiar. In 2014 voters passed Proposition 1, a $7.5 billion plan to – dare I say it – improve the state’s water woes. Though Prop 1 and Prop 3 are worded differently, they’re basically the same. This is another sham to control water interests.
What large projects have you seen from Prop 1? Other than an emergency repair to the Oroville Dam, I don’t think there’s been much accomplished. Now proponents of Prop 3 are hoping we’ve forgotten about Prop 1 four years ago. The Bee recently ran a story about young people voting for the first time, (“Young people weighing the issues,” Oct. 14). Most will probably vote yes on Prop 3 not realizing there’s already money sitting in the state’s coffer to “improve” California’s water supply. It’s Déjà vu! Vote no!
John Giorgio, Modesto
Amy Bublak will be a great mayor
Amy Bublak is the only candidate running for Turlock Mayor who has taken the time to really listen to what the people want. She is genuine and, with her leadership, Turlock will thrive. I’ve worked with Amy a few times on different projects in Turlock. She cares about people and wants to see people succeed by helping in any way she can. She takes the time to get to know people and what really matters to them. I can’t wait until she is elected mayor! #AmyforMayor
Shandell McClain, Modesto
Character counts; vote for Withrow
I have known Terry Withrow for years and watched him work for our community as a county supervisor. He has been a strong representative for his district and for the county overall. He has fought to save farmland in Wood Colony and against the annexation of Salida to Modesto. His Focus on Prevention initiative will reduce homelessness and improve all of our neighborhoods. He has owned his own Modesto business for 30 years. He is passionate about all of the people in our community. He is honest, truthful, caring and has a strong work ethic. His commitment to meet the needs of the people he serves is unmatched. I’m voting for Terry Withrow for county supervisor because character matters. Hopefully, you will too.
Arlen Peters, Modesto
Withrow an asset to district, county
We all want elected officials to do the right thing and to do it right. The challenge is finding agreement on what the “right thing” is. Yet we all benefit when leaders act to resolve the knotty issues guided by principles that hold true no matter the issue and exhibiting values we all claim to cherish. As such, they earn our respect, trust and support – even when we disagree with their decisions.
Terry Withrow is a stellar example of such a leader. As District 3 supervisor, Terry’s disposition, talents and long experience as a CPA are proven assets that have helped our county gain and maintain a healthy financial profile. He has devoted countless hours to staying in touch with his constituents, listening to our concerns, working alongside us and sharing his aspirations. I see in him a passion to make and keep our county a place in which we want to live and work. His efforts to find better ways to address homelessness reflect his deep compassion for the plight of his fellow human beings.
I urge fellow residents of District 3 to keep Terry Withrow on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors as a team member fully devoted to doing the right thing right. He is a tremendous asset to our entire county and beyond.
Ken Willmarth, Modesto
Attacking Social Security, Medicare
When the Republican tax bill was voted into law by Republican-held Congress and signed by President Trump, it succeeded in changing our tax system to favor the wealthy to the disadvantage of the rest of us. From the beginning, their strategy was to increase the deficit by giving tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, and then use the ballooning deficit to insist on reductions in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (MediCal.)
Their scheme is working.
Congressional Republicans have talking points that say Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (MediCal) need to be cut – “tightened up” is their phrase. This will result in the elderly, disabled and poor citizens who benefit from these longstanding, effective programs seeing benefits slashed. Millions will no longer have access to essential services and care.
This slick scheme was there all along behind the boasts of new jobs and paycheck bonuses that Jeff Denham and Donald Trump were throwing out about the time of the tax overhaul. Don’t be surprised when this lame-duck Congress tries to rush through budget cuts that will only hurt most of us – for the benefit of the few. On Nov. 6 vote Democratic.
Denise Hunt, Turlock
Defeat hate by defeating GOP
Firing up hatred at his rallies has induced some “crazy “ to send bombs to Democrats! Defeat hate! Vote blue Nov. 6!
Myrna Wachs, Turlock
Turning away from Saudi murder
The Saudi crown prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, must be extremely disappointed in his friends, business partners and fellow sleazeballs in the American government. Jared Kushner has been like his brother-in-crime, and Donnie was given the honor of touching the shiny ball and joining in a sword dance during his visit to the kingdom.
It doesn’t seem to bother the family if a Russian journalist or politician gets killed. Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines authorized thousands of extra-legal murders and nothing was said. Egypt’s Abdel el-Sisi kills about anyone he wants and nobody complains. And what about Comrade Trumpovsky’s little lover boy, Kim Jung Un? He slaughters thousands and Trump doesn’t raise an eyebrow.
It must not seem fair to the Crown Prince that while other friends of the Trumps get to spill rivers of blood, he doesn’t get to kill and dismember one lousy Washington Post journalist without raising a stink. But keep the faith, your highness; I’m sure the administration will do its best to clean up your mess so you can keep on buying American arms and killing thousands of your other enemies.
Lloyd Russell, Stevinson
