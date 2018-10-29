Letters to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 30, 2018

No mayor perfect, but Soiseth close
Turlock was a different place during the 16 years I served as mayor, but even then decisions were difficult – often rightfully doubted and sometimes proven wrong. But much was done, thanks to the visionary city councils I was privileged to serve with. Over the last four years, Mayor Gary Soiseth has proven he’s not afraid of making difficult decisions; at times enjoying great success while also learning from the mistakes he (and every other mayor, certainly myself) has made while trying to make our city better.
I’m impressed with Mayor Soiseth’s many accomplishments, including moving forward with a real solution for our water problems, securing funds to improve roads and strengthening our police and fire departments. He is tirelessly promoting the best of our community. He is passionate for Turlock; donating his salary to local university students, and seems to be everywhere in his effort to improve the lives, jobs and quality of life. I am grateful for a candidate who can lead a positive and constructive campaign in the face of those who choose to do politics as usual.
Curt Andre, Turlock
Four years of Soiseth is enough
For three years, Amy Bublak and Gary Soiseth had almost identical voting records. In 2016, Bublak was appointed to the Stanislaus Regional Water Authority Board. During her tenure she voted with Soiseth 100 percent of the time. They now have parted ways. Bublak hung her hat on Turlock’s regional water project, assuring voters she will stop it. Factually, this is more than a project; it is a 20-year process that includes a number of studies to determine a reliable supply of high-quality water for Turlock residents.
Brad Bates sees the public being rushed to a go or no-go decision, with hard positions from the two opposing campaigns (Soiseth and Bublak). He wants a process that provides clear solutions. City Manager Bob Lawton has answered questions dealing with the regional surface-water supply project – costs, comparisons, status and is it a done deal? The public needs to take the time to get the right answers.
Bates will work to bring Turlock residents a cost-effective, reliable supply of water. I’m weary of four years of controversy with Soiseth and Bublak. I’m voting for Brad Bates.
Jeani Ferrari, Turlock
Damrell brings vitality to the job
I urge everyone to vote for Frank Damrell for supervisor. He will bring vitality, dedication and creative thinking to solving our county’s challenges. He has a dedicated spirit and he is capable of solving our many concerns. I believe in him. Our family has been devoted to this community for over 100 years, beginning with his grandparents, Judge Frank and Mae Damrell. Remember to vote, and make Frank Damrell our new Supervisor.
Marie Gallo, President Emerita, Gallo Center for the Arts
Our farms more than ‘just dirt’
As a life-long resident of Wood Colony I am asking Modesto voters to once again help us Save Wood Colony. Please vote to re-elect Terry Withrow as the District 3 supervisor. From the beginning, Terry stood with Wood Colony and will continue to stand with us in our fight to protect prime farmland from being annexed to the city of Modesto.
Modesto city councilman Tony Madrigal has never voted in favor of Wood Colony. In fact, he is being backed by developers and pot dispensaries (see 460 Campaign Contributions); he told a group of people touring Wood Colony that “it’s just dirt, the city of Modesto needs it.”
We need a supervisor who cares about all of the people in our community, a supervisor true to his word, a supervisor not in it for just a paycheck. We need Terry Withrow.
Robert Braden, Modesto
Don’t believe lies, Prop 10 will help
In America, the almighty dollar has replaced Almighty God. Astronomical rents drove me out of my rented Bay Area home. Rental owners are no longer satisfied with a fair return on investment. As an American, I resent the fact I can no longer rent or buy a home in any major American city. I have a fairly good income, yet I cannot afford to buy the house I am living in here in Turlock.
Landowners are terrified Prop 10 will pass. Please vote yes on Prop. 10. Don’t believe all those mendacious ads you see on TV.
Edward R. Brault, Turlock
‘Get ’er Done’ Jeff gets my vote
We need housing and opportunity – not in LA or the Bay Area. We need health care, robust immigration and a DACA solution. But by far the biggest local issue is the state water grab. We will not win this without “Get ’er Done” Denham.
If “Pee Wee” Harder wins, he will align with his donors and we will lose our water. It’s really that simple. Water effects everything. I want jobs and opportunity for my children. “Pee Wee” might be a nice kid, but you don’t start at the top and figure it out as you go. (He lost me on his nine-month abortion statement; it demonstrated his inexperience in talking about something he knew nothing about.) “Pee Wee” needs to let us get to know him; to hold some kind of public office before we give him the top spot. “Get ’er Done” Denham has a multi-cultural family and represents all of us – vote Denham for the win!
Mike Noordewier, Modesto
Josh has priorities; Jeff just attacks
Each night on TV I see political ads about our House District 10 race. I watch Democrat Josh Harder’s ads and learn he cares about the district he grew up in, and that he has ideas to protect our community’s access to affordable healthcare, our water and increase job opportunities. Then I see Republican Jeff Denham’s ads. Though he has been in Washington for 8 years, he spends no time explaining what he has done to help us. Instead, he viciously attacks Harder, trying to scare us.
Everyone should consider who we want representing us in Congress: Josh Harder, born and raised in Turlock, or someone who has spent 8 years trying to repeal affordable healthcare, hurting those with pre-existing conditions? I will be voting for Josh Harder.
Eileen Kerr, Turlock
