Letters to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

Bates can bring us back from brink
Under Mayor Gary Soiseth’s leadership the Turlock City Council has lost its way in fixing local roads. It has suffered unchecked spending leading to deficit spending and rapidly declining general-fund reserves, finding an affordable solution to a sustainable water supply, and making Turlock’s neighborhoods safer.
Brad Bates is the right choice to lead Turlock back to fiscal responsibility as mayor of Turlock. He has the experience, knowledge and leadership skills to bring the city back from the brink of financial catastrophe. Vote for Brad Bates on Nov. 6.
JoAnn DiGiovanni, Turlock
Bublak is fudging facts on water
I received a misleading mailer from Turlock mayoral candidate Amy Bublak, making us believe she can lower our water rates.
Untruth One: Water rates will go up 400 percent for the new surface water plant. False, water specialists and city staff say rates will double, but would go up on average 63 percent just to maintain our current status.
Untruth two: Turlock will be behind the federal and state governments, Modesto Irrigation District and Turlock Irrigation District in water rights. False, the city will be using Turlock Irrigation District’s water right to get drinking water.
Untruth three: There will be no water flowing through the plant in drought years. False. This was debunked by the director of municipal services.
Mark Kirkes, Turlock
Denham shares my Valley values
I am voting for Jeff Denham because he shares my Central Valley values. As a leading voice for fiscal responsibility combined with a deep understanding of the Valley’s economy, a vote for Jeff is the right vote for all of us. I trust Jeff to continue to represent me in Congress and to focus on the long-term interests of the Valley. As a proud Assyrian American businessman and a long-term resident of Turlock, I ask you to join me in voting for Rep. Jeff Denham.
Lazar Piro, Turlock
Denham taking SuperPac dough
I recently got glossy flyers slamming Josh Harder’s candidacy for the California District 10 seat in Congress. The flyers came from a group called “Defending Main Street.” Sounds legit, right? Actually, DMS is a well-funded SuperPac devoted to electing Republicans. This fall they have given $400,000-plus to defeating Josh – their largest anti-Democrat donation of 2018.
So who’s receiving the big money from outside the Valley? Check the facts, and vote for Josh Harder. He’ll serve our interests, not the Washington SuperPacs.
James Armstrong, Manteca
Comments