Letters to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

This country has lost its humanity
Seems the motto of the United States of America has been changed to ‘the end justifies the means’. Sad. The hypocrisy of losing one’s morals, ethics and principles by condoning and excusing the means by which it is obtained is detrimental to our society; it frightens me. Humanity was strengthened after the carnage of 9/11 and now we are in shambles. Rip families apart but preach family values, sell arms to a country that murders a journalist because it means jobs, pollute the air and water because it means jobs, accept lies as the truth, demean others because you can, use fear and hatred to control those who do not take the time to learn the real truth. Honor has deserted us ... or did we desert honor?
Janie Meily, Modesto
Vote yes on Measures D and E
Education is the most powerful force for good in the world, and for decades, Modesto City Schools has been a safe haven for many students. With the support of caring teachers and staff, our students are able to learn, grow, and envision a bright future. It is essential that Modesto residents continue to support our local schools by voting Yes on Measures D and E to ensure safe learning environments for our children and to advance technology in the classrooms.
Several MCS schools are half a century old and in desperate need of repairs. Windows are broken. Alarms don’t sound. Roofs drip rain. Air conditioners rumble and spit hot air. At some schools, the drop-off/pick-up zones are so dangerous that parents often feel the need to drive armored vehicles to pick up their 3rd graders.
If passed, Measures D and E can help with issues like these. These measures are important investments in local education, and for the sake of our students and for Modesto’s future prosperity, I urge everyone to Vote Yes on Measures D and E.
Sam Pierstorff, Modesto
