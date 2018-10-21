Letters to the Editor: Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

State ignores questions on water
Many things in the upcoming vote by the State Water Resources Control Board (Nov. 7) need answers.
▪ Their action could do irreparable damage to the Delta, by changing the historical support the Sacramento River to the Delta.
▪ Their actions could devastate the Valley’s economy by taking the water used in agriculture and sending it to the ocean. That will force use of more groundwater, which could be detrimental to our cities (including in the Bay Area).
▪ The state has not offered proof its actions will help salmon populations. (It might even harm the salmon and steelhead on the Sacramento River as the current pumps purportedly draw in salmon smolts.)
▪ Diversion of so much of the Sacramento River might create salt intrusion further into the Delta.
If they need water to the south, the Auburn Dam should be built and dedicated to providing the additional water. This could be subsidized with desalination plants. At very least, voters should be allowed to vote.
Gary Hartvickson, Turlock
I know both; Kuykendall is best
I spent 20 years as superintendent in the Empire Union School District. In that time, I worked closely with both candidates for County Superintendent of Schools. I found both to be competent educational leaders, and I like and respect both. In my opinion, only Scott Kuykendall is qualified to be our next Superintendent. He developed the Education for All plan with outstanding alternative education programs. His work on Comeback Kids brought young adults back to school to earn high school diplomas. The Volt Program provides job training in partnership with local businesses who will actually have jobs for graduates.
Programs like these will pay off for decades, not only for participants but for the entire community. He knows the county system, which is large and complex and he’ll be able to hit the ground running. His opponent will require a tremendous learning curve. Please join me in supporting Scott Kuykendall for County Superintendent of Schools to provide education for all.
Robert Price, former superintendent, Empire Union School District
Silence results in bad representation
One of the things that makes this country great is that ordinary citizens have a voice in how it’s governed. We can voice concerns directly by writing or calling our representatives without fear of reprisal. Most importantly we control who governs through our votes. Slightly more than one third of registered voters actually voted in the June 5th primary. In the 10th district 64 percent failed to exercise the basic power we have as our birthright.
Sixty-four percent voluntarily silenced their voices and their power, allowing a minority to determine our representative! If you believe the system is broken, then your silence helps it remain broken. If you believe all politicians regardless of party are corrupt, then your silence enables their corruption. By not voting, your silence condones things as they are. The only way our system becomes better and our politicians more responsive is by our participation – one vote at a time. The next opportunity for your voice to be heard is Nov. 6. Don’t be silent!
Steve Thomas, Modesto
Denham’s attack ads show his fear
You can tell when a career politician like Jeff Denham is worried about an election because every TV ad begins by attacking his opponent with lies. The other is when his supporters slither out at night to take down their opponent’s signs. Fortunately for Josh Harder, he has many volunteers out knocking on doors telling people what he stands for.
Josh is also not afraid to meet the people he wants to represent. He has had dozens of town halls to listen to the people of the Valley. Denham has been in Congress for nearly 8 years and his only accomplishment has been to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 50 times and give tax break to his wealthy donors and the big corporations that fund his campaign. Election Day is a little over five weeks away and it’s time for the people to have a representative who is not going to be one of Washington’s good old boys. Vote for Josh Harder
Gina Bentayeb, Newman
Time for a change, vote for Josh
Shortly before the primary, our group invited Josh Harder to speak to us in an informal, backyard setting. Despite being so close to the election, Josh accepted and showed up along with a staff member, his fiancé at the time (they recently married) and her parents. Josh addressed our group with his main bullet points, emphasizing his motivation to run for Congress. He then took pointed questions, answering each in depth.
Josh recently completed holding 16 town hall meetings in 16 weeks. Contrast this with Jeff Denham. Sure, he comes out of the woodwork for a couple months each election cycle, but events and phone meetings are highly orchestrated. The last real town hall he participated in was in Denair in April, 2017. I was at that meeting and “defensive” is how I describe Denham that day.
It is apparent that Denham considers open meetings with constituents to be an annoyance and inconvenient. But isn’t that part of the job? It’s time for a change. Join me in supporting Josh Harder for Congress.
Kent Mitchell, Riverbank
Totalitarianism can happen here
He owns congress. The little men and women scurry about at his feet. He has taken control of the Supreme Court. He denigrates our long-time allies while heaping praise on the most destructive tyrants in the world. He equates alt-right neo-Nazis with peaceful protesters. He snatches babies from their mothers with no concept of the consequences.
He constantly condemns the American justice and intelligence systems. He removes us from multi-nation agreements that effect climate, trade and weapons control. He selects cabinet officials prejudiced to destroy our public schools and natural resources. He incites hatred and unrest with his attacks on racial minorities. His only solution to the complex problem of immigration is to build a wall.
Daily, he preaches that newspapers are the enemy of the people and lying is his daily ritual. All of the above are not the real problem. The real problem are his blind followers, cheering every move as the nation slides toward a 1930s Germany. If Trump’s minions win the next election, there might not be another election in America. It can happen here.
Lee Brooks, Modesto
Put the brakes on Trumpism
We’re watching catastrophic storms in rapid succession, droughts, record-breaking heat, melting polar ice caps and rising sea levels due to unchecked greenhouse gas emissions. Donald Trump took the nation out of the Paris Accords to satisfy the greed of the wealthiest, endangering our planet’s future.
The Republican Party is picking apart Obamacare and replacing it with, well, nothing. Healthcare will be unaffordable to middle class and older Americans. Very soon, “pre-existing” conditions won’t be covered and Medicare will be attacked and diminished.
The Republicans and Donald Trump are joining ranks with authoritarian madmen like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un while weakening NATO and traditional alliances.
The Republicans and Donald Trump are replacing agriculture sales with agriculture welfare, adding to the national debt and paid by the middle class. Trump’s tariffs are taxes paid by middle-class American consumers.
Who will represent us in the Valley? Jeff Denham, who votes with Donald Trump 98 percent of the time, or a clear-thinking, well-educated alternative with new, well-grounded ideas for the nation and our Valley? The answer is clear: Vote Josh Harder for Congress.
Peter M. Sommer, Salida
Step aside geezers, let kids take over
I understand why Josh Harder is taking heat from his opponent for not having been involved in the political arena before. We all have to start somewhere, and if you are observant, you will notice the younger generation is fighting for change. I applaud all for taking a stance on what they believe. I wish them all success. The old guard needs to stand down and let those working for universal healthcare, halting climate change, establishing gun regulation and saving the environment take over. The wealthy 1 percent cannot keep getting richer while they are destroying the United States and our future.
I am a first-time volunteer because I believe change is needed. Josh Harder’s campaign office is being run efficiently. He has hired a competent staff, has volunteers from all over the region to canvass for him and his office is getting busier because people believe in him. If he can run a campaign this efficiently, I believe he will be an excellent representative. There are days when I wish it was legal to vote more than once! Put your faith in our younger generation.
Carol Sullivan, Modesto
