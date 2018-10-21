Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

Show your pride, vote yes on D & E
I moved to Modesto 18 years ago to be a teacher at Modesto High School. I absolutely love teaching in Modesto, and I am grateful my son attended and graduated from Modesto City Schools. When I made the decision to move to Modesto, one of the primary factors was that I could tell Modesto had a strong community.
I have seen that sense of community in events like Love Modesto, Operation 9-2-99’s amazing clean-ups on the Tuolumne river and many other amazing organizations. It has gratified me to see this sense of community spirit demonstrated in the widespread support of Measures D and E.
Modesto’s elementary and junior high schools average age is over 65 years old. We have great schools, but they are showing their age. These measures will enable greatly needed safety, academic and technological upgrades. The funds from Measures D and E will can only be used for Modesto’s schools; they cannot be used for salaries or pensions – only for upgrades that will serve our students. Join your Modesto community and vote yes on Measures D and E.
Blake A. Mittan, Modesto
Tell us exactly what money will buy
Re “Modesto City Schools asking for voter support, but doesn’t want to talk?” (Page 1B, Oct. 7): While I might not always agree with The Bee’s editorial stance, I do agree with this one – say no to Modesto City Schools on the proposed Measure E and D bonds of a $131 million. MCS wants to “tap” homeowners to pay for purported maintenance. Yet, MCS won’t provide a detailed outline of which school sites and what is going to be done? Sorry MCS, unless and until you open up about where the bond money is specifically going, you get my NO vote.
Dave Huckaby, Modesto
Denham has no record, so he lies
Jeff Denham’s debate performances revealed a candidate whose only options against Turlock native Josh Harder are anger, distortion and deception. Denham’s angry outbursts might have been meant to intimidate, but Harder doesn’t back down from anyone. Denham’s deceptions about Harder’s views might fool uniformed voters, but Harder’s face-to-face meetings with thousands upon thousands of constituents are far more persuasive than the distortions of an incumbent who can’t run on his record because – after eight years in Congress – he’s done nothing but follow his party.
Denham is supposed to be strong on water, but some of his biggest donors favor sending our water south to Westlands Water District. Denham voted to fast-track the Delta tunnels. Los Angeles born Jeff Denham is against equal pay for women, voted to take health care away from over 100,000 constituents, and takes big money from corporate America – including $130,00 from pharmaceutical companies who don’t want us to negotiate drug prices.
Harder’s family and friends live right here in District 10. Vote Harder if you want someone who will choose his district over big donors.
Eric Caine, Modesto
Harder’s ideas anything but smart
Re “Trump’s weight crushing Denham; we pick Harder” (Page 1B, Sept. 30): In a recent article The Bee endorsed Josh Harder calling him a “smart man.”
A “smart man” does not support the mutilation and murder of innocent babies in the wombs of consenting mothers. A “smart man” does not take back the tax cut “crumbs” and increase taxes on 10th District residents. A “smart man” does not support government sponsored single payer heath care costing trillion of dollars to maintain. A “smart man” does not support open borders that allow anyone to cross without documentation. A “smart man” does not support “sanctuary cities” that protect illegal immigrants with criminal records who prey on American citizens. A “smart man”does not fail to vote in 17 of 20 elections yet claims to care for Valley issues.
Josh Harder is wrong for our Valley and wrong for District 10. A “smart person” votes for 10th District values which include protecting the unborn, supporting law and order and making our communities safe for our children. Smart 10th District voters support the Constitution and the rights it guarantees. As an independent voter, I support Jeff Denham, a very smart man!
Jerry Morris, Riverbank
City’s shrinking nestegg worries me
Fiscal responsibility is not a refusal to spend money, nor is it a tax-and-spend mentality. Good government is using taxpayer dollars wisely on essential projects or purchases, or hiring staff to manage a city or county.
Many years ago, the city of Turlock created a reserve fund to store monies for real economic crises, disasters or an emergency. For years, city councils managed the fund well, treating it as a sacred piggy bank. Our fiscal prudence paid off, and by 2006, the reserve fund held over $10 million.
I’m troubled when I hear the current mayor and city council discuss spending reserve dollars on pet projects or staff salaries. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is an improper use of taxpayer dollars and jeopardizes the financial security of our city.
In this last month of campaigning, please note which candidates are discussing Turlock’s financial health, or just dipping into the piggy bank to fund risky investments or projects better supported by private money.
Larry Rumbeck, Turlock
Forget mayor, Gary for president
I grew up admiring the “Greatest Generation,” who persevered through a depression and wars and passed on a rich legacy. My grandmother immigrated from war-torn Europe in 1949. This year she turns 92; she is my best friend and universally adored. She’s encountered numerous local politicians over the years and prides herself on recognizing genuine people.
I met Gary Soiseth in high school. In the past several years, I consider him a dear friend, almost a little brother. I feel protective of him, seeing the negativity from his opponents over the past several months. This negatively attempts to destroy the legacy of this city.
A few months ago, Gary met my grandmother, and it was love at first sight. She wants him to be president. He was so gentle and compassionate with her, as he is with everyone he encounters. She represents class, integrity and compassion, as does Gary. He loves and respects that generation and the rich history of Turlock, as I do. Gary’s dedication transcends all previous and future generations legacy of loving Turlock. Let Gary Soiseth continue the legacy.
David Seymour, Turlock
