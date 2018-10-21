Letters to the Editor: Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018

Garbage service should depend on garbage sent
City services bills people too much and allowed privatization.
Privatization never works for long. Enron may seem like an extreme case but understand that it is highly likely some parts of your bill payments are funneled into Wall Street.
You may pay more for garbage pickup than for water. If you rarely have enough garbage to bother putting out the black can even just once a month than you should be charged less. The contents of the green can should be excluded as profit is made from it. If you have only one black can pickup a month then you should not have to pay for four. The surplus could be applied to help pay the water bill.
Michael Hauschild, Modesto
Vote for Measure I, invest in Ripon
I am writing to urge support for Measure I in Ripon. I urge this support for the children in our community. I am a lifelong resident of Ripon, my children attended Ripon Elementary, Ripona, and Ripon High, obtaining a solid education.
There are several projects at schools possibly funded by Measure I, Ripona is among them. Education has changed since 1965 when Ripona first opened. Students need facilities that promote, encourage and inspire them to learn and grow. Measure I can help us reach those goals. Ripona has “good bones” but parts of it need replacement and renovation to bring it into the 21st century.
Some may focus on how much it will cost them. I ask you to consider how much it will cost our student’s education. This is about our students, from kindergarten through high school. You are voting for better educational facilities for our children, facilities that will enhance their education, facilities of which we can be proud. That pride will show up in better grades, test scores, and better property values. Invest. Impact. Inspire. Vote yes on Measure I. For our kids.
Julie Smit, Ripon
Warren’s DNA isn’t her issue
Elizabeth Warren and others are making a big deal if her 1/1024th Cherokee DNA makes her an Indian or an inveterate liar. What difference does it make? I think someone once said they had a dream where people didn’t look at the color of someone’s skin but the content of their character. I look at Warren’s loony left-wing politics and that’s all I need to know. The very fact she brought up shows she believes in group politics and not the welfare of the populace as a whole. Group politics destroying this nation. John Adams once said “There was never a democracy yet that didn’t commit suicide”. The USA’s democracy has already reached for the cup of hemlock. Group politics will be what makes it decide to drink it.
Art Rossetti, Manteca
