Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

Berryhill able, is the best choice for county supervisor
I find the stark contrast in the “news” coverage of two public servants by The Modesto Bee and their health issues quite appalling. When learning of Councilmember Kenoyer’s untreatable lung cancer diagnosis, the Bee wrote compassionately and objectively about it, “Modesto council member Kenoyer says she has cancer” (Page 3A, Sept. 14). When hearing of Senator Berryhill’s treatable, early onset of Parkinson’s disease, “County board candidate having health problems” (Front Page, Oct. 6), the Bee attacked him and showed no sense of common decency.
I support Senator Tom Berryhill in the upcoming election for Stanislaus County Supervisor District 4. With many others, I join Tom and his family with a sigh of relief and thanking God that the mystery of what ailed him has been discovered so we know he will lead a normal life with proper treatment. If one needs confirmation of this, all one needs to do is look to Mayor Pat Paul’s very public handling with grace of the same ailment.
If you voted for me in the primary election, please vote for Tom Berryhill for county supervisor. He has legislative experience and skills and understands how to work to solve problems that are very serious for us – like protecting our water, tackling the homelessness crisis and fighting for the better paying jobs we desperately need.
Janice Keating, Modesto
Turlock needs Brad Bates to turn city around again
Turlock voters this November have a critical decision on the future direction of the city. Ask yourself these questions in comparing the city’s current state versus 4 years ago: (1) Are my roads better today? (2) Are you satisfied with the declining fiscal condition of the city’s budget? (3) Are Turlock neighborhood’s safer today? (4) Are the city working conditions and operations functioning efficiently? (5) Are you prepared for significant cost increases in your water bills?
Mayor Soiseth’s leadership and “bold vision” has resulted in rapidly increasing water rates, more potholes, fewer police, deficit spending, and a declining General Fund balance. Turlock is no longer the “jewel of the Valley” and has earned a negative reputation making recruiting the best and brightest city staff nearly an impossible task. The residents of Turlock deserve better and should demand accountability from its elected officials.
If you are satisfied with the status quo, then you have two choices – Bublak or Soiseth. If you want a positive change in direction and a return to fiscal responsibility, then join me in voting for Brad Bates for Turlock Mayor – again.
Jim L. Theis, Turlock
Amy Bublack is answer to Turlock’s many problems
As the last four years have passed, the community of Turlock has watched as the homeless and drug transient populations have surged, roads have degraded into worse conditions than most surrounding communities, water conditions are dangerous and supply is shrinking, and police ranks have dwindled to dangerous staffing levels. City staff morale is low. The community is angry and frustrated. Conflicts of interest with the current regime when exposed are passed off as “alarmist rhetoric.” The tide of desire for change in leadership in Turlock has risen. A yearning for honesty, transparency, accountability, and responsibility are at the core of this demand for someone and something different than the status quo. Amy Bublak is the answer. Amy has served on the city council of Turlock and various local committees and boards as well as having served in law enforcement for 18 years giving her the necessary perspective, experience, honesty, integrity and character to be the new mayor of Turlock. Amy is willing to work with and for the residents of Turlock and not to seek gain at their expense. Vote Amy Bublak this November for Mayor of Turlock!
Michael Foster, Turlock
Gary Soiseth’s proven he can, will work for Turlock
When the leading candidates for Turlock mayor, Gary Soiseth, Brad Bates and Amy Bublak last ran for office I supported their opponents.
Two significant issues face Turlock.
1) Water: Our groundwater-based drinking water is threatened by contamination and the state’s planned heist of surface water. Five of our drinking wells are shut down because of arsenic, nitrates, and TCP. Soiseth knows this, and is working toward making the surface water plant a reality. Bublak and Bates, not so much.
2) Roads: Turlock and Stanislaus County overwhelmingly embraced Measure L to use local funds (some of which will be matched by other state-level money) to fix local and regional roads. Soiseth fought for it, and even got Turlock a better deal than our population warranted by basing the formula off of sales tax generation, not population. That means about $25 million extra in road funding. Bublak and Bates, not so much.
Water supply, and roads are essential to economic development. A healthy local economy provides the revenue for all of our city’s essential services, including building up our reserves.
If we vote on our city’s best long term interest,
This isn’t a close call.
Gary Soiseth for mayor!
Mike Lynch, Turlock
Cummins best choice for Oak Valley board
I’ve known Dan Cummins for many years. I find him to be honest, energetic and a true leader. Dan is a stabilizing force and level-headed decision maker. These are some of the traits that make him an excellent Oak Valley Hospital Board-member. I urge you join me in re-electing Dan Cummins to the Oak Valley Hospital District Board.
Farrell Jackson, Oakdale
Exercise your rights and vote
Does anyone else feel like we are in a time warp? It’s as though we have been transported back to the 1960s! So, before we get sucked down this rabbit hole hole, I plead, beg, hope and pray every young voter, every female voter, every LGBTQ voter, and every voter of color get out and let’s put “We the People” back in the Constitution!
Jake Moon, Ceres
We need Hallinan on state board
Re “Protect state’s economy by electing these 3” (Page 7A, May 23): I have seen a number of signs on the streets for “Tom Hallinan” running for the Board of Equalization. I know of him. He has been a good city attorney for us in Oakdale and has served as a trustee for the MJC College District. I remember the Bee’s endorsement stating that he is running to either abolish the Board of Equalization which I understand has only one primary function or to reform it. Anything in this day and age to save us taxpayers money I support. Folks of either of our political parties should support this. I do.
Tony Scott, Oakdale
