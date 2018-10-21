Letters to the Editor: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018

Trump and his enablers a danger to the country
Some folks seem to feel that voting doesn’t matter. If voting doesn’t matter, why do the Republicans keep trying to prevent people from voting (mostly people of color), claiming the need to prevent “voter fraud” – fraud that doesn’t exist?
Our government has been corrupted by President Trump and his supporters in Congress. They have been put in office by Trump followers who evidently share his values, values such as bigotry, misogyny, homophobia, racism, white supremacy, and religious fundamentalism. Additionally, they are ignorant regarding science, ignoring the facts about climate change. As a result, Trump and his minions represent a clear and present danger to the future of the United States, more than any group of refugees or any other country.
Trump wants unchecked power and his enablers are trying to help him achieve it.
So, if you really want to make America great again, a country of and for the people and not a nation led by selfish politicians and right-wing zealots, vote for the candidates who value country more than political party.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Damrell, Withrow are best choices for Stanislaus County
Frank Damrell and Terry Withrow are best qualified to serve on our board of supervisors. I have worked with both men when doing advocacy work for Laura’s Law (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) in Stanislaus County. Both men truly care about people and the difficulties they face. Both men care about Stanislaus County. Both men have the integrity and work ethic that is necessary to successfully govern our county. In politics it is refreshing to find people who listen and try to find common ground in order to resolve problems. Frank Damrell and Terry Withrow have both shown they possess these qualities. Please vote Frank Damrell and Terry Withrow to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
Linda Mayo, Modesto
Morse listens to and will work for District 4
We have an opportunity to elect a real public servant for the 4th Congressional district, Jessica Morse. She’s young, energetic, knows this district, knows what we need, and isn’t afraid to reach across the aisle to solve big problems. Tom McClintock votes with his party some 97 percent of the time, often against the interests of his constituents.
McClintock voted against healthcare and coverage for pre-existing conditions. Jessica believes everyone should be able to opt into Medicare. She will also vote to allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.
Tom doesn’t believe in climate change, defying scientific evidence that it is here and may soon be irreversible. Jessica believes in protecting our environment and creating jobs by investing in green energy.
Would you vote for a career politician who has done nothing for our district in 10 years? Or, would you choose Jessica Morse, who has dedicated herself to listening to and working for the residents of District 4?
This election is the most important to our nation’s future in the past 150 years. Please vote. VOTE on Nov. 6 or you may regret not doing so for a very long time.
Sue Salnick, Jamestown
Denham has been there for small towns, too
The community of Knights Ferry owes a big thank you to Congressman Jeff Denham for his assistance two years ago to reopen our historic post office in Miller’s Hall. Without his help everyone would be driving to Oakdale to pick up their mail, buy stamps or collect their Amazon packages.
When you vote – either absentee or in person – remember the help Jeff has given to the citizens of Stanislaus County, including the small town of Knights Ferry. He has the experience to represent us in Washington. He has helped many groups in this area, including the veterans and senior citizens. He has my vote and I hope and pray he will be representing me for two more years in Congress.
Carol Davis, Oakdale
Harder came home to represent community
Our local schools have much to be proud of but in their success, they have created one problem: a brain drain. Modesto High School’s International Baccalaureate program is one example. Too many of our graduates earned graduate and postgraduate degrees from our nation’s best universities and are now successful professionals – elsewhere. We are proud of their successes but would like to see more return home. We need them.
One exception is Josh Harder, running for Congress in District 10. He studied at Stanford and Harvard, worked out of the area, but then returned to Modesto to teach business at Modesto Junior College. He is now prepared to represent our District’s needs and interests in Congress.
A Stanislaus County native, Josh knows what our interests are. Denham promised immigration reform for years but never delivered. Immigrants are a valuable resource in our community. Harder will work for real immigration reform, maintaining family unity and building our economy. Denham promised to defend our interests in health care, taxes and job development, but failed on all counts. Harder will make it happen.
Vote for Josh Harder for District 10 to truly represent us in Congress.
Marianne Villalobos, Modesto
Sanford is what our Stanislaus County schools need
Stanislaus County’s children need an educational leader who will advocate for their interests and make sure that limited state resources reach local classrooms. That’s why I’m joining 18 of my fellow district superintendents and supporting Shannon Sanford for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools.
I’ve had the privilege of working beside Shannon for the past six years. She will serve all our communities and keep our county office of education focused on the social, emotional, and academic needs of all our students. As the longest serving district superintendent in Stanislaus County, Shannon is the only candidate who has led a school district during difficult economic times. As a careful guardian of tax dollars, her district weathered the last recession while maintaining a balanced budget and strong educational programs for her students.
Shannon has the wisdom, experience, and visionary leadership that will enable all students to experience success and help build a strong local economy that benefits all our citizens. We need a county superintendent who will be a strong advocate for Stanislaus County in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. Please give Shannon your support and your vote on Nove 6!
Philip M. Alfano, Superintendent, Patterson Joint Unified School District
Kuykendall experience will serve county
Scott Kuykendall will make an excellent Stanislaus County of Education Superintendent. I have known Scott for over 30 years. He was raised in a small agricultural community and is bilingual. Scott has experience in large districts and small districts in our area and understands the different needs, which will help him serve all students in Stanislaus County.
Given Scott’s compassion for all students in our communities and his qualifications, I encourage all to vote for Scott Kuykendall. Scott has classroom teacher experience, school site administration experience, local school district office experience, and county office experience. I look forward to seeing what Scott can do for our county in the position of Superintendent.
Justin Pruett, Principal, Orestimba High School
