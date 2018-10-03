Stanislaus Supervisor Terry Withrow won’t break his promises to our community

Withrow won’t break promises
Make sure you understand all promises being made Tony Madrigal, candidate for Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, District 3. He has made many, and they’re not valid. For one, Salida Fire Protection District has its own board of directors. Stanislaus County supervisors have no say in opening or closing their stations. In fact, Salida fire is struggling to stay afloat. Look at the city of Modesto; not in really good financial status.
Two candidates running for District 3. Only one is honest and transparent. The other is making promises he will not be able to keep. I ask that you all join me in keeping Terry Withrow as our honest District 3 supervisor. Only Terry Withrow understands our communities like Salida and Wood Colony, our great farmland and friendly neighbors. Withrow will work with all of us. Please vote for Terry Withrow. You will be glad you did!
John Martin, Salida
Denham’s answers made sense to me
Rep. Jeff Denham really impressed me during The Bee debate. He seemed more knowledgeable on local issues, but at the same time was clear and concise in his answers. On the other side, Josh Harder had trouble actually answering questions. He offered few actual solutions and didn’t adequately answer questions on abortion or race-shaming. I guess the videos speak for themselves.
I know what Denham’s vision is and how he intends to get there. As for Harder, it seems like he’s lost without a map.
Dan Fagundes, Turlock
Denham strong voice for Assyrians
The Assyrian community has had deep roots in the Valley for over a century. Over 35,000 Assyrian Americans live in the 10th Congressional district and have been represented by Rep. Jeff Denham, who understands the unique challenges of this community like no other member of congress. He has been attentive and fully engaged in resolving issues facing our community.
Rep. Denham is actively engaged in dialogue with Assyrian community leaders here and in Washington D.C. I had the privilege of attending the Assyrian National policy conference in May, organized by the Assyrian American National Federation. Rep. Denham played a key role facilitating this conference, not to mention he was in attendance. The congressional Assyrian Caucus was created by Rep. Denham and he continues to be our champion. Jeff has been a strong voice for the Assyrians without a voice in our ancestral homeland.
Do not listen to the empty promises of Josh Harder, vote for Denham.
Carmen Morad, Modesto
Comments