Anyone who says climate change is a hoax should not be elected

We must not vote for those in denial
We have suspected since the late 1970s that humans have warmed the planet. And the mass of the peer reviewed science corroborates it. One, too, can Google Richard Mueller and climate for an interview with this skeptical scientist, who with funding from the Koch brothers and others, concluded the earth is warming and the greenhouse gas theory is the only plausible explanation.
Allow me be clear. Those whose ancestral homes disappear under water or bake under extreme heat and drought – all predicted and now playing out – will be desperate for food and shelter.
Join me in supporting proposed legislation by the Citizens Climate Lobby. It applies annually increasing “revenue neutral” carbon fees to fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases. Revenue neutral means collections are balanced by an equal tax cuts or checks to American households. British Columbia has implemented such a program, and their economy has prospered – even relative to neighboring provinces.
Never again vote for anyone who says climate change is a scam, or would destroy the economy. They’re wrong.
Des Orsinelli, Ripon
Jeff Denham won debate. Check
It’s become my habit to fact-check during debates. Rep. Jeff Denham received flying colors. Secured federal funding for water storage, check. Addressed physician access in the Valley, check. Helped many veterans on many different issues, check. It’s hard to say the same about Josh Harder. He has done little to give back to the Valley and still can’t answer how he will pay for his healthcare plan. So I’d say he failed. Denham’s answers had substance and were backed up on record. That all I can ask for in a debate.
Sonny Uppal, Keyes
Trump finally doing as we asked
When I was young, my generation was protesting in the streets. We were upset with the “establishment” for sending boys to a war that was not justified (Vietnam). Hippies called the government the “man.” We knew, even back then, that Washington, D.C., was full of corruption. Donald Trump came along half a century later and put another name to it: “The Swamp.”
Tearing up the establishment is exactly what we wanted back then. What happened to us?
David Schortner, Modesto
Put any settlement into camp cleanups
Re “Family files claim for wrongful death” (Front Page, Sept. 26): Where was Shannon Bigley’s family when she was sleeping in a homeless encampment? Any money awarded from her death should go to cleaning up homeless camps, not to her family.
Denise L. Ford, Modesto
