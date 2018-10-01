Even some soldiers shouldn’t have guns, much less teachers

Arming teachers gets an ‘F’ from vet
Betsy DeVos the US Secretary of Education has a desire to arm teachers against another shooters. That is the worst idea for protecting our students, increasing the danger! The answer is keeping weapons off campus. Metal detectors at each entrance would be more effective than arming teachers – even those with combat experience.
Even soldiers with extensive training have done amazingly stupid things. Worst thing I ever experienced in Vietnam was in a HUEY helicopter when an enemy machine gun opened fire. I never thought a helicopter could fly on it side, but we did. At one point, the soldier beside me fired a grenade down at the enemy. It went through the rotor blades but didn’t explode. I took the launcher away from him.
After “baptism by fire,” most soldiers keep their cool in any situation, but not all. Expecting a teacher, under fire, to effectively aim the weapon and squeeze off a shot at a shooter is too much.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
Let’s plan a White Cane party
In 1963 President Lyndon Johnson declared Oct. 15 White Cane Safety Day. Since then the white cane has evolved into much more than a safety device. It has become an essential tool for those who are visually impaired or blind – which includes over 4 million Americans. Perhaps someone in government could declare the second Saturday in October White Cane Day here. This would give each community a chance to become involved in a White Cane Day celebration.
Daniel Adair, Modesto
Sanford best for county schools
I am writing to encourage your readers to vote for Shannon Sanford for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. Shannon has led Gratton School District for the past 12 years. Under her leadership, Gratton has ranked consistently among the highest for math and English test scores in the county. Gratton has no debt, no bonds and a healthy reserve. Shannon is the only candidate who has actually ran a school district; she is the most qualified. Shannon understands her job and commitment is to children, parents and taxpayers.
Rebekah M. Martin,
Turlock
Amy Bublak will be great mayor
On Nov. 6, Turlock citizens will elect a mayor. As a long-term resident, I can tell you it’s time for change. Amy Bublak is the right person to fix the problems our great city is facing. In her 10-plus years of service she has always stood up for us, opposing tax increases and fighting the outrageous water rate increases. As a retired police officer with over two decades service, she knows how to work with our police and fire chiefs to keep Turlock safe.
Veaoulat Betkalia, Turlock
