Water board’s connection to researchers smells fishy to me

Something fishy about this deal
Re “Water board leader’s ties to think tank raise concerns” (Front Page, Sept. 12): Thank you for exposing the corruption so evident in this relationship. When the wife makes decisions that can benefit the husband (and herself in a community-property state), that is classic corruption. No matter how it is parsed or how many officials claim the husband-wife relationship is “remote,” it is clearly a conflict of interest.
Our crime-fighting attorney general should step in. This is a test of his will and competence. The chairwoman and her husband may be ever so legally savvy but, put before a jury, the evidence of corruption will be damning.
This abuse of public trust renders Felicia Marcus ethically suspect. We must wonder what other lapses she might have had in her official dealings. She insults the public by thinking she can get away with anything, including devastating our region’s economy, while further enriching herself and her husband. When we complain about our the loss of our livelihoods, she says we will have to “make adjustments,” i.e. “let them eat cake”.
Wallace Johnson,
Waterford
Editor’s note: State Water Resources Control Board chairwoman Felicia Marcus is married to San Francisco Estuary Institute Executive Director Warner Chabot, with whom the water board contracts for scientific studies.
Deputies like Denham, so do I
I recently saw that Jeff Denham again received the Stanislaus County Sworn Deputies Association endorsement. This endorsement always carries a lot of weight for me. It could be argued the deputies that serve us know more about the challenges and strengths of our communities than most. Given the hands-on nature of their work, they see our Valley at its best and worst. The fact they have once again chosen to endorse Denham shows that he plays an active role in supporting those who protect us and who have our interests at heart.
Lee Clipper, Waterford
Harder speaks without spin
Last week, I went to a town hall for Josh Harder. I was impressed at how clear and understandable his answers were and with no political “spin.” He plans to create more good jobs for the Valley and to invest more in agriculture, in infrastructure and in water efficiency for our farms. He wants to lower the costs for college and tech schools. He wants Medicare for all to help anyone who has a pre-existing condition. He has town halls in order to inform his constituents he will represent their interests and concerns. His opponent, Jeff Denham, has had only one town hall in 500 days. My vote on Nov. 6 will be for Josh Harder!
Ann Lopez, Modesto
Comments