Finding the truth in political ads on TV

I don’t believe Denham’s a farmer
According to TV ads, Jeff Denham tells us he is a farmer. He is not a farmer. If I read The Bee correctly, he leases about 20 acres in Turlock to a farmer. All Denham is, is another Trump yes man. To bad he wasn’t more like John McCain. I am a Democrat, but I liked John McCain. He was a hero. During the campaign, The Donald didn’t call him a hero because he was a prisoner of war. John McCain was shot down, spent 5 1/2 years in prison. Trump avoided the draft due to “bone spurs.”
Josh Harder should be elected. I know nothing about this young man, but one of his campaign volunteers came to my door two weeks ago and we had about a 15-minute discussion. Have any of Denham’s people come to you door? Probably not. Guess he thinks his election is in the bag. A plastic bag.
Roland Sarchett, Modesto
Campsites being left in a mess
I have been camping many times this summer. Every campsite I have been to has been trashed by people. They leave garbage everywhere. Most disgusting is the toilet paper. In the forest, you are supposed to dig a hole and bury your waste or pack it out!
Why go to a beautiful campground and make it disgusting?
The last campground I was at had restrooms, and there was still toilet paper every where I looked. I picked up at least 100 bottle caps. I clean up trash at every campsite I visit.
Please respect our forests and wilderness areas.
Debra Dausy, Modesto
Bates understands service to others
I have known Brad Bates for many years, as a friend and a fellow Rotarian. Most know that Brad was mayor of Turlock for eight years. Some will recall that his daughter, Augusta, and he were the driving force behind the planning, fund-raising and building of the Childrens PlayPark at Donnelly Park.
Brad was also the concept originator and promoted the idea for Turlock’s first dog park at Sunnyside Park, and that became a very successful Turlock Rotary project. Other Rotary projects I worked on with Brad included painting at Jessica’s House, Turlock Together and others.
Brad has been involved in making Turlock better, not just as a political leader but as a volunteer. A motto of Rotary International is “Service above Self,” and I believe Brad is a good representation of that principle.
If elected again as mayor, I know Brad will continue to serve Turlock in providing a high quality of life, always striving for our community to reach our highest potential. Join me in supporting Brad Bates for Turlock Mayor this November.
Lawana Earl, Turlock
Comments