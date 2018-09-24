What’s important to voters in a Congressional candidate

Harder a role model for young
Josh Harder is the best person to vote for because he is a honest, young professional. I met Josh at the Assyrian town hall meeting in Turlock on Aug. 21. I saw a picture of Josh at the Assyrian festival with young Assyrians. I would like to see young Assyrians reflect Josh’s resume of going to public schools and good universities, become professionals and run for office. I will vote for Josh Harder for Congress in November.
Joseph Elia, Modesto
Change course, vote for Harder
As the midterm election draws near, Congressional Republicans are trumpeting their accomplishments.
The tax cut. You remember that. You got an extra bag of groceries and your CEO got an extra yacht.
Fewer regulations. Especially those that protect average citizens.
An environmental program that will make a respirator or a gas mask an appropriate holiday gift for your grandchildren.
And supporting a President whose main accomplishment has been to make better haters of us all.
If this kind of leadership is giving you a not-too-vague feeling that you have been had – vote for a course correction: Josh Harder.
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
It will cost more, arrive later
In news that should come as no surprise to students of government boondoggles, the High Speed Rail Authority admits California’s bullet train system will cost $77.3 billion, or $13 billion more than they thought just a couple of years ago. Proving that with government work you can have it neither cheap nor fast, the earliest date for any major part to be fully operational is 2029, not 2024. The San Francisco to Anaheim line is now targeted for 2033. This would have not been approved by voters
John Wetzler, Modesto
Trust Harder; can’t trust Denham
The first, and perhaps most important, quality a Congressman should have is honesty. On every Jeff Denham sign or TV ad you see the words “Local Farmer.” He owns land, but does not farm it; he leases it out. He has a house in the district, but lives in Washington, D.C. He claims to be a local businessman, too, but if you look at the website for his business, Denham Plastics, the address is 1057 Pellet Ave, Salinas. All of the phone numbers are in area code 813. Google “Denham Plastics Turlock,” and you are taken to a site that lists no Turlock address but the same Salinas address.
Josh Harder was born, raised and grew up in Turlock, graduated from Modesto High. After attending Stanford with graduate work at Harvard, Josh worked in a venture capital firm and now lives in Turlock and teaches at Modesto Junior College. It’s a simple truth.
Michael Caine, Modesto
Comments