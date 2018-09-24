Letters: Who stood up and who stood out in debates

Only 1 candidate stood up for Valley
Debates are supposed to be an exchange of ideas and solutions. Sadly, through the two debates it seemed at most times Congressman Jeff Denham was the only one talking about his efforts, solutions and ideas. Far too often, Josh Harder dodged and weaved, never explaining how he would get things accomplished. He relied on rhetoric. It was clear that in Denham we have a candidate devoted to the Valley and another, in Harder, who was repeating Bay Area talking points.
Debbie Correia, Modesto
Denham will stand up for Valley
I always appreciate when someone stands up for what they believe in. This was on full display from Congressman Jeff Denham during the second debate. He has a strong record on the issues that matter to the Valley like jobs, water and our veterans and was willing to stand by it. He didn’t allow any of Josh Harder’s rhetoric to stop him from telling us about how he has and will continue to get things done for us. I wholeheartedly appreciate Denham’s convictions when it comes to representing our values and I’m proud to support him.
Thomas Curry, Turlock
Dona Kerkvliet-Varin
I saw a commercial extolling the virtues of Jeff Denham and all he has done for the Valley. It said he is from the Valley and is now bringing jobs to Turlock by opening a branch of his Salinas-based plastic bin business. I had to start laughing!
It’s amazing that his house in Turlock has remained empty. He is no more from the valley than Donald Trump. The business he opened to bring employment opportunities is just an empty building with his name on it. Go ahead and drive by the Turlock location at 600 D Street and see for yourself.
These locations can be added to his Modesto Office as places you will never see Jeff Denham. He would rather spend his time in Washington as a lap dog for Trump and his agenda than represent the people of the Valley. Josh Harder grew up in Turlock and knows the issues we encounter. He will show up and be available to his constituents.
Jeff, it’s time to start looking for a PAC job as you appear to look out for them rather than the people who elected you.
Dona Kerkvliet-Varin, Turlock
Rhyming my support for Harder
Vote Harder
Water, water through our fingers
On its way to LA.
Vote Josh
He’ll work
Harder and smarter
To save our water.
Frieda Rector, Modesto
Comments