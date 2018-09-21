Why isn’t Kavanaugh pushing for an investigation?

An innocent man would welcome FBI
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush ordered the FBI to investigate claims Anita Hill made of sexual harassment by then-nominee for Supreme Court Judge Clarance Thomas. The investigation took three days. Today Justice Thomas sits on the court.
Now, similar accusations have been made against another nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.
After a request by accuser Christine Blasey Ford to have the FBI investigate her accusations, President Trump claimsed “The FBI doesn’t do those kind of things. Judge Kavanaugh has already been background checked six times.”
Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who 27 years ago was a member on the Judiciary Committee, praised the FBI investigation of Hill’s claims as “Done rightly so.” Now he says the FBI doesn’t need to investigate Blasey Ford’s claims. As he demands she accept an opportunity to testify. If she doesn’t by Monday, he says the committee will move forward.
Two questions:
▪ What’s a few more days? If you believe Judge Kavanaugh is innocent, wouldn’t you welcome an investigation?
▪ Why hasn’t Judge Kavanaugh, who has strongly denied the accusations, also demanded the FBI investigate to clear his name?
Gary W. Kinard, Gustine
Kavanaugh needs to apologize
Critics of the woman who came forth to allege rape by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh say that men should not be held accountable for acts committed 35 years ago.
The proper response of the nominee would have been to truthfully say he did not remember the incident, but to recognize he could have damaged the young lady during his immature days of alcohol use. He could then have apologized for any harm he might have unintentionally caused without admitting the commission of a crime.
Forgiveness is the primary means for a victim to heal. Kavanaugh’s response did not provide the woman any relief from a pain that has festered for years. She needs him to apologize so that she can forgive and heal. Then Kavanaugh can be forgiven by the public for his youthful transgressions. Instead, the country is divided and the woman is maligned and victimized again by critics.
The nominee’s ignorance about human nature and an inability to understand the viewpoint of others makes him unfit to serve as a judge.
This is not a partisan viewpoint and the principle of apology applies to misdeeds committed by anyone at any age regardless of intent.
Bruce R. Frohman,
Modesto
