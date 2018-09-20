Letters: What has Newsom done for San Francisco’s homeless?

Newsom has no solutions to offer
I found it ironic and humorous to see Gavin Newsom, “frontrunner to be California’s next governor” speaking on the homeless problem at a rally in Modesto. It is obvious that he should lead the fight of California’s homelessness problem with the expertise and leadership he showed while being mayor of San Francisco by eliminating the problem on the streets of The City. Not!
When was the last time he stepped over human waste or dirty needles in his Gucci loafers while strolling the tenderloin district?
Kevin Bixel, Turlock
Denham’s cash from out of state
Why do people keep referencing Josh Harder’s donations coming from the Bay Area? At least it is in California. Jeff Denham’s cash comes from Republican PACs nationwide. I resent the mailers Denham is flooding us. I do not want mailers from someone who votes against healthcare and voted to help the building of the twin tunnels by not allowing lawsuits to be brought by citizens against them. We need to keep our water.
Alma V. Clark, Modesto
A Republican voting for Harder
I’m a former Republican who is supporting Josh Harder this November. Harder has been open and receptive since the beginning of his campaign. Initially, I didn’t support Josh. Over time I have witnessed Josh’s openness to growing and changing his stances to what voters here want.
I saw him at a house meeting that became confrontational with supporters of another Democratic candidate. Josh handled it professionally. This is a huge contrast to Jeff Denham, who has refused to hold a public town hall since his one-and-only last year. Denham has tried to label private events “town halls,” which is what a typical D.C. politician would do.
Harder has organized 16 public town halls. I urge all voters to meet Josh and consider voting for him this November.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
Taxing all earnings would solve it
The rallying cry for the Republicans has been that the poor are a drain on the economy. On the other hand, 6 percent of the population doesn’t pay a penny on earnings over the social security wage base, leaving some $2 trillion untaxed. Had that money been taxed, it would have generated some $248 billion a year to fund social security and (mostly) alleviate the drain on the Social Security Trust Fund. Then we wouldn’t need to cut benefits to those who need it and to whom it is a primary source of income. Rarely, if ever, do you hear the low and middle income earners complaining about the imbalance in tax treatment. Perhaps they should!
Thomas Hekl, Manteca
Comments