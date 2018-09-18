Letters: Denham facilitates Trump’s worst instincts

A vote for Denham a vote for Trump
Sometimes it’s hard to say out loud, but Donald Trump is not fit to be president. And our local representative, Jeff Denham, worked hard to give power to Trump.
Trump said Nazis at Charlottesville included “many fine people.” And Denham helped give us Trump.
Trump stood next next to Putin in Helsinki and meekly supported him. And Denham helped give us Trump.
Trump separated families at the border and put children into cages. And Denham helped give us Trump.
Trump is taking away our healthcare piecemeal after trying to take it away all at once. And Denham helped give us Trump and even lied to 1,000 of us in person last year at the Denair meeting on how he would vote on healthcare.
The list goes on and on. Even local Republicans are saying enough is enough. Regardless of party, we know in our hearts Trump is unfit and Denham must go. The only check on Trump’s power is to flip the Congress; around here that means voting for Josh Harder.
Dale Parkinson, Turlock
Our ally in D.C.: Jeff Denham
I’ve been a cop in this area for quite some time. It’s been my privilege to work and serve the community I call home. Make no mistake, the job can be challenging. It makes it all the more important to have an ally like Rep. Jeff Denham at the federal level. Simply put, once taking office Denham asked how he could help our departments and he has delivered. Whether it’s finding grants to put more officers on the street or advocating for policies that allow us to keep or community safe, Denham has been an ally. I look forward to again voting for Denham on Nov. 6th
Doug Ridenour Jr.,
Modesto
His votes speak louder than words
Don’t be fooled by Jeff Denham. He told us he would not repeal the Affordable Care Act, but voted to do just that – jeopardizing access to insurance, supporting increased premiums and forcing older Californians to pay almost three times as much as younger Californians. Denham rushed to vote before the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report came out. The report showed his claims of lowering premiums while protecting people with pre-existing conditions were false.
Denham told us he’s fighting for water to stay here and he showed up at the water rally. At the same time, he signed a rider to HR 6147 that would have prohibited lawsuits against the Delta twin tunnels, the multi-billion-dollar project that makes it easier to send Northern California water south. We can’t trust Denham to do what he says or vote in the best interests of his constituents. We need to replace him with an honest representative who will fight for us: Josh Harder.
Michelle Park, Turlock
