Letters: Trump kept his word on the economy, helping every ethnicity

Trump kept his word on economy
In 2016, Donald Trump was pushing his slogan, “Make America Great Again,” vowing to create more jobs by negotiating a better deal for Americans. President Barrack Obama responded, “How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”
Through better deals, lower taxes, with less government restrictions and regulations, Trump has created a booming economy – perhaps the best in our country’s history, with record-breaking unemployment for women, youths, blacks, Asians, and Hispanic Americans! Yes Obama, Trump built that! Trump didn’t wave a magic wand. Trump is a businessman and kept his promises to the American people despite obstacles from Democrats and the Washington swamp of corrupt politicians.
Frank Aquila, Manteca
We need Josh Harder in D.C.
I have heard Josh Harder speak at many greet-and-meet town hall meetings. I have heard Jeff Denham speak at his one town hall meeting in Denair a year and a half ago. Josh Harder listens to questions and answers them. He speaks about his vision for the Valley for education, jobs, healthcare and fair immigration laws. He cares about the people who live here. His family has been here for generations. The Valley needs someone who went to Modesto High School and attended Stanford and Harvard and then returned to the Valley.
We need Josh Harder.
Shelly Scribner, Modesto
Denham takes ‘outside’ dollars
It seems that some folks are really concerned that Jeff Denham’s opponent, Josh Harder, is being funded by outside groups – especially by “Bay Area liberals.” They imply that Farmer Jeff is supported by local, “regular folks” and Harder is a pawn of Nancy Pelosi and other evil progressives.
I wonder if these folks are aware that less than 2 percent of donations to Veteran Jeff Denham are from small, individual donors. Other funding comes from outside groups who donate almost 90 percent of his campaign funds. Among his big donors are the billionaire Koch brothers, who spend lots of money trying to undermine laws that protect workers and the environment. A large variety of “Leadership PACS” also contribute to small businessman Denham.
Sources of money aside, it is apparent that Josh Harder is a better choice for Congress, based on his business experience, his enthusiasm and his support for what the majority of the American people want – things like good health insurance for all, protection of our environment and safeguarding the reproductive rights of women.
Don’t be fooled by Rep. Denham’s supporters and their anxiety about funding from outside groups. Jeff Denham is a leader in accepting big money from outside donors.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Comments