Gary Soiseth’s character, intelligence, dedication make him best candidate

For many years I taught in Turlock, teaching students to become educated, productive citizens. Character mattered in the classroom, and it matters in our community.
All candidates have their right to express themselves and their positions on issues. Similarly, supporters have the right to express their choice for whomever they feel would best lead our city.
Solving the complex issues our city faces requires careful consideration, not only of candidates and their solutions, but also of who they are as people. I respect anyone willing and able to run for office. Four years ago, I wrote a letter of support for Gary Soiseth. I knew Gary as an honor student along with my son Kyle at THS; I taught his sister, I’ve worked with his dad.
If my third front-yard sign (the first and second were stolen) is an indicator of the spirit of this election, then it’s important to consider character when voting in November. I support Gary Soiseth for reelection as mayor of Turlock. Issues matter, decisions matter, character matters.
Bret Sutterley, Turlock
Bates one Turlock’s best ever mayors
The upcoming election will be critical for the future of Turlock. Brad Bates was, and will be, an excellent mayor. I am 87 years young and have been a resident of Turlock since 1930. My great uncle, R.R. Fowler, was the first city attorney and filed the original articles of incorporation in 1908. His wife Blanche and some of her friends named the first grammar schools in town (Lowell and Hawthorne) after poets they enjoyed. But enough historical trivia.
I have known every mayor since Roy M. Day. Brad is among those at the top of my list. Our city appears to be on a path to very deep financial trouble. We need a more experienced and competent person to lead. Brad is that person.
Colleen Carkeet Bill,
Turlock
Harder listens to all sorts of folks
Josh Harder is conducting 16 town hall meetings to meet and speak with people from all over Stanislaus County. I first heard Josh at a Democratic candidates debate before the primary. He stood out as the one with a firm grasp of local issues, who could speak, without notes, on a variety of topics.
Since then I attended his first town hall in Modesto, where he spoke to people from all political parties, business people, farmers, teachers, retirees and working-class folks. Josh did more than just speak – he actively and attentively listened.
When was the last time you heard of a candidate or incumbent seeking the voice of the people he or she wants to represent? It’s hard for people to speak even with his staff, let alone Jeff Denham.
Harder knows the people of the Valley. He’ll represent us well.
Anita Young, Modesto
