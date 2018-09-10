Letters: A glimpse of the greatness that is America

America can be America again
America still has dignity and grace – thank you John and family McCain.
America can still rejoice in joy and celebration – thank you Aretha Franklin.
America can be America again.
Bruce E. Jones, Modesto
Oversight? Provide it for city council
Tuesday Sept. 5 city council meeting was an absolute disgrace to the city of Modesto. For a period of time it appeared two of the council members and the mayor would put on gloves and go after each other on the dais. This is the most unprofessional, inept, dysfunctional city council and mayor I can recall in my 45 years in Modesto. There is no doubt why this city spends without consent or contracts, there is no operational government – it’s a free for all.
The discussion was regarding “oversight.” This group is in need of “oversight” This is pathetic. I feel sorry for the future of Modesto.
Bill Jaques, Modesto
What real heroes are made of
I am 92 years old and a former Marine Corps machine gunner in three wars – Japan, China/Korea and Vietnam. So, dear folks, I know war and I know heroes. Sen. John McCain, a Navy fighter pilot shot down during the Vietnam war and imprisoned by the Vietcong, was a hero.
I was a “grunt” in the Marine infantry during the wars, and we Marines always had the greatest respect for Navy fly boys up there at 30,000 feet. Being shot was bad enough when we we 5 or 6 feet above the ground, being shot then falling to earth from 30,000 feet, that was scary. John McCain was a hero and a real man and as a protector of our great America. God bless you, John McCain, sleep easy in heaven my friend.
Albert Mezzetti, Manteca
DA’s office needs a new boss
District Attorney Birgit Fladager has failed to deal with case delays, staff turnover and higher crime rates. She has let down victims and there’s no way the families can convince Fladager to change her mind. The DA’s office definitely needs a new boss who can bring integrity and professionalism to the community and to the families of crime victims. We need to vote for a new boss or all the criminal cases will be on the wait-list forever.
Jack R. Fahy, Modesto
Hand-to-hand training only?
OK, let me see if I have this correct. The state of California wants to end long-gun sales to 18-year-olds until they turn 21. So, if an 18-year-old decides to join the military, will he or she have to wait until they are 21 to be issued a rifle?
Raymond Newman,
Modesto
Comments