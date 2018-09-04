We don’t trust the city to spend road tax wisely

Mayor, Madrigal protect our taxes
Re “Modesto city council members criticize citizens oversight group on Measure L projects” (Front Page, Aug. 17): Modesto citizens should thank Mayor Ted Brandvold and Councilman Tony Madrigal for standing up for taxpayers. When the council wanted us to vote for their new road tax, they set up a special Citizens Oversight Committee to protect us. But now that millions of new tax dollars are rolling in, a majority of the council wants to water down those taxpayer protections. This is ridiculous. Thank you Mayor Brandvold and Councilman Madrigal for staying true to those of us struggling to pay the taxes that your colleagues want to spend with zero oversight.
Diane A. Heppner, Modesto
Mayne will make county safer place
I have known John R. Mayne for over 15 years and I am encouraging everyone to vote for him for Stanislaus County District Attorney. John has high ethical standards, expertise in criminal law, a vision for a better future and a positive can-do attitude that is exactly what is needed to help Stanislaus County become a safer, better place to live.
Caroline Dickey, Turlock
They’re looking for votes, not water
Empty words. My wife and attended the water rally at the capitol along with hundreds of other loud, concerned citizens who feel threatened by the potential loss due to the state’s misguided water grab. We were proud to be among the varied group of concerned citizen – farmers in their work shirts and heavy leather work boots next to Sikhs in turbines, long garments and sandals. There were concerned wives, daughters and workers connected directly to a healthy agriculture. There were teachers, and students proudly dressed in blue FFA jackets. Those are the future farmers that my children and grandchildren will rely upon for food.
Then there were some callous politicians – Jeff Denham and Tom McClintock, who were there to secure votes from those they can tease into supporting their Trumpish loyalty.
Easy to be brandishing support for water rights, but their voting history, lack of moral indignation in the face of Trump’s travesties against the environment, children, medical care, people of color and the media, tells me they will allow Valley water to flow south while fattening their pockets.
Timothy Buchanan,
Modesto
Denham votes unhealthy for me
When I needed healthcare, Jeff Denham voted against my having it. When I got healthcare through Obamacare, Jeff Denham voted time and time and time again to weaken it, destabilize it and take it away. Elections matter. Vote Democrat.
Ann Ralph, Modesto
