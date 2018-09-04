We’ve used the water wisely, so why does the state want to take it now?

Conclusion: State up to no good
In response to the proposed water grab by the State Water Resources Control Board from the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus Rivers. I do not know all of the intricacies of water law, fish biology and saltwater intrusion into the Delta, but I am fairly well read and informed on the various complexities surrounding this dilemma. Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts and the City of San Francisco own the water rights to the Tuolumne River watershed. Modesto and Turlock have continuously utilized the water for productive purposes since 1887, with San Francisco getting rights to water a little later. Together, they have worked to decrease water wastage.
I know there are binding contracts between the districts and numerous stakeholders. For instance, TID must provide potable water to the people of LaGrange.
TID and MID are the custodians of the water and are obliged to deliver it to thousands of farmers, residents and cities. Additionally, the state water board has chosen to ignore the science. The only logical conclusion is the state has, nefariously, chosen to steal that which belongs to others.
Robert B. Cherenson,
Denair
Water crisis a long time coming
California has a water crisis: we use more water than we get. Since 1920, we have “mined” 41 trillion gallons of water, causing Central Valley aquifers to collapse and some land to sink by 30 feet.
Our reservoirs store 13 trillion gallons, or 2.5 years of summertime water. Eighty-percent is for farming. The proposed river increase uses an extra 2 percent of annual rainfall.
Why are we fighting each other over 2 percent? Since 2013, annual rainfall has dropped 30 percent. Our water shortfall is now 40 percent. Farmland is dry and fallow for lack of water. This could be the new normal. The 2012-16 drought was the worst in 120 years.
Let’s join together and create a solution: efficient water use, more storage and more water. Drip irrigation can save 30 percent to 50 percent. The cost of one dam would fund drip irrigation for the entire state! Underground aquifers can store 25 times more water than all of California’s reservoirs and save another 20 percent by reducing evaporation.
Water is not free. Wells have run dry. New wells are expensive. We need a new water plan and might need more water from the north.
Marvin Keshner, Sonora
Vote for affordable health insurance
Affordable health insurance is literally a matter of life and death, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Remember that at election time.
Janie Meily, Modesto
