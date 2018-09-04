Is this a repeat of ‘The Godfather,’ or Trump’s new reality show?

Don Corleone would be proud
He is the patriarch of a powerful family. He surrounds himself with criminals and thugs. He demands absolute personal loyalty and marks double-crossers for vendettas. His fellow Republicans cower, fearing to challenge him. He requires and retains the services of a “fix-it” guy. He has threatened economic chaos should he be removed from office, turning his presidency into an offer we can’t refuse. He claims to be a patriot. All kiss the hand of “Don” Trump, godfather of his country.
Bret Carroll, Turlock
SNAP decision, oust Denham
There was a paid political advertisement on Page 4A of Thursday’s Bee addressed to our current congressman regarding an upcoming vote on a bipartisan farm bill that simplifies the SNAP program. It was paid for by the Union of Concerned Scientists. I don’t care who paid for the ad. I suggest you fold that page, put it in an envelope and mail it to Rep. Jeff Denham at his Modesto office, 4701 Sisk Road Ste 202, Modesto, 95356. Let’s see if he can get something good done for his district before he gets (hopefully!) voted out of office. I support Josh Harder for CA-10. Please vote!
Carol Sullivan, Modesto
Lying, bullying, ignorance heart breaking
How can anyone fail to see that our current president is not only immoral, but also amoral – caring only for himself?
How could anyone believe he will do anything to support middle-class working people or the poor communities or our country? He only destroys laws that protect us, allies abroad, and science based on demonstrable facts.
How can anyone tolerate someone who lies with abandon, works to destroy the press and anyone who speaks out against him?
Has everyone forgotten that it is the Democratic Party that created Social Security, GI Bill, Medicare, Medicaid, fair housing laws and medical insurance for all?
I grew up in Ceres and have loved many people in this Valley. I’ve seen those who prospered and those who suffered. Now many of these people are a mystery to me. My family came to California during the Dust Bowl as migrant workers who picked grapes and were shunned and taken advantage of, just as Hispanics are today. It breaks my heart to see how Republicans despise such people and scapegoats them. Where has our humanity gone?
Faye McCaughan, Carmel
At least Harder has time for us
My family has participated in Rep. Jeff Denham’s “Telephone Town Halls,” if calling in, hearing him repeat the same phrases many times during the hour he allows and hearing only his cheerleaders’ questions is actually participation. Are they even real constituents? His staff knows who is not registered Republican. We are ignored. He has even ended his fake town halls early pretending we were not still waiting.
He claims it’s because he respects our time, but anyone can hang up whenever they want. He sure does!
My husband grew up in Oakdale. He was not invited to Denham’s private “town hall” on Crane Road, where his parents lived and farmed a small orchard and my husband picked peaches as a boy. Denham doesn’t care about our disappeared family farm, because like most who were farm laborers in this Valley, my veteran husband votes Democrat.
We will have to watch youthful, energetic Josh Harder debate an experienced politician on Facebook because Denham always wants to keep most constituents at a distance. One of many reasons I will vote for Turlock native Josh Harder.
Rossie Hunter, Oakdale
